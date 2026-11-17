I-5 express lanes in Seattle and connecting on-ramps closed Monday for emergency repairs to a panel.

Seattle's I-5 express lanes and all connecting on-ramps closed Monday afternoon for emergency repairs near Roanoke Street. WSDOT crews are repairing a cracked freeway panel, with work expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

The I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed on Monday for emergency repairs, with work expected to stretch into Tuesday morning. ) announced that I-5 express lanes in Seattle and all on-ramps to express lanes closed at 3:30 p.m. so maintenance crews can make emergency repairs to a panel. The emergency work is happening near Roanoke Street, where WSDOT posted a video of visible cracks on the freeway.

Advertisement

The express lanes were originally scheduled to close early Monday evening for Revive I-5 work. The Revive I-5 work is unaffected by the emergency closure, according to WSDOT. WSDOT did not provide a specific time for when I-5 express lanes will reopen in Seattle. Drivers are asked to prepare for longer travel times and increased congestion on I-5 between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.