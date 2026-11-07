Seattle Housing Market Shifts To Buyer Favor Amid Rising Listings

Seattle housing inventory rises 25% while pending sales drop, creating a buyer's market with median prices falling to $620,000 and mortgage rates at 7.33%.

The Washington real estate landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting power from sellers to prospective purchasers as inventory levels surge and transaction volumes decline. Anton Alexander, a principal with Elevate Group at Compass Real Estate in Seattle, identifies this period as a distinct buyer's market where consumers possess unprecedented leverage and choice. This shift is driven by a 25 percent year-over-year increase in active listings, contrasted sharply with an 18 percent drop in pending sales, creating a favorable environment for those looking to purchase property.

Inventory Surge Drives Buyer Leverage

Anton Alexander emphasizes that buyers currently hold the most options available in over a decade, allowing them to proceed with deliberate caution rather than urgency. He notes that purchasers can now request seller credits for necessary repairs or interest rate buydowns, negotiating tools that were previously scarce. The volume of available homes means consumers are evaluating ten or more competing properties before making a decision, removing the pressure to act immediately on any single listing.

Also read Fear keeps its grip on Denver’s housing market as buyers and sellers pull back

This abundance of supply has coincided with a notable decrease in median sales prices, particularly for condominiums. Condo buyers in October paid a median price of $435,000, marking the lowest point recorded since February 2023. The broader market for single-family homes also experienced a decline, with the overall median sales price falling 3.1 percent to $620,000 according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

Pricing Declines and Mortgage Headwinds

The steepest price reductions occurred between June and August, signaling a rapid adjustment in market valuation following previous highs. Anton Alexander advises against relying on historical comparable sales from six to twelve months ago, as current market dynamics reflect a more immediate and significant correction. The pricing environment has stabilized at lower levels, offering potential buyers better entry points compared to the peak of the recent housing cycle.

Advertisement

Compounding the impact of increased inventory and lower prices is the persistent challenge of elevated borrowing costs. Steven Bourassa, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research, reports that interest rates continued to climb in October due to ongoing inflationary pressures. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 7.33 percent in October, a substantial increase from 6.86 percent in September, representing a rise of nearly half a percentage point in just one month.

Seller Adaptation and Market Expectations

For homeowners attempting to sell in this cooled environment, the bar for preparation has significantly increased. Sellers must ensure their properties are move-in ready and that digital listing presentations are professionally executed to attract discerning buyers. The abundance of choice means that any deficiency in a home's condition or presentation can easily deter a purchaser who has numerous alternatives. Anton Alexander stresses that sellers must understand they are competing against a wide array of properties, necessitating a higher standard of presentation and pricing accuracy.

The combination of high mortgage rates and increased inventory has led to a scenario where completed sales have declined while active listings remain robust. Although active listings were slightly lower in October compared to September, the months of inventory remained stable due to the concurrent drop in sales volume. This equilibrium suggests that while the market is slowing, it has not collapsed, offering a structured but slower path to purchase for qualified buyers.

Tacoma Policy Shifts and Wider Context

Beyond the transactional dynamics of buying and selling, broader policy decisions in the region are influencing the housing ecosystem. Recent voting in Tacoma has favored stronger tenant protections, sparking debate about the unintended consequences for housing availability and investment. Former Burien mayor links this housing debate to party pressure, highlighting how local government polarization affects real estate development and affordability discussions.

Advertisement

These regional policy shifts intersect with national trends in mortgage financing and consumer confidence. The rise in Freddie Mac reported rates to 7.40 percent in the weeks of October 8 and October 15 represents the highest weekly average in more than a year. This financial pressure, combined with the local oversupply of homes, creates a complex decision matrix for consumers evaluating whether to rent, buy, or delay their housing decisions in the Pacific Northwest market.