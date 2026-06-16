Seattle hotel bookings down 20% during World Cup despite city's excitement

But despite the anticipation for the World Cup throughout Seattle, analysts have stated hotel bookings are down significantly.

A photo of the Space Needle ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle. Excitement is growing at Seattle Stadium as the city prepares to host its first World Cup match Monday.

RateGain “It’s kind of a recipe for disaster versus a single ingredient for disaster,” Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the, told KIRO Newsradio.

“You look at an area that’s heavily dependent on Canadian travel and international travel, and both, particularly to Asia, and both those things are down. ” Anton believes it’s in some ways worse than the COVID-19 pandemic. Combine that with high prices and potentially other factors like crime and safety, and he said the numbers won’t be enough to be a game-changer for hotels.

The initial high hopes envisioning a summer of mega-events with packed hotels haven’t materialized, as other U.S. cities are seeing much better numbers. The local tourism bureau is forecasting more than $845 million in total economic impact for Seattle and King County, according to, with $96 million in state and local tax revenue and supporting 20,000 jobs. That’s 91% of what had been anticipated back in December 2024.

With that said, Anton underscores that this remains a fantastic opportunity to showcase Seattle to the rest of the world, and hotels, restaurants, and businesses are ready to host the people who are here. As of this reporting, Seattle-area hotels are on track to be booked at a 10% higher rate than in June 2025 and 9% higher than in July 2025. Knicks’ long-awaited championship brings ‘camaraderie and craziness’ to NYC.

Fans hope it continues NEW YORK — In the final moments before the Knicks ended their 53-year NBA championship drought, Yolanda Matos found herself hosting a scrum of anxious New Yorkers on the sidewalk outside her Brooklyn home. Heads lowered in quiet prayer. Boxes of pizza passed from people in jerseys to people in suits. And Matos — BUTLER, Mo.

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As AI becomes part of everyday life, experts are raising new questions about what it means for children growing up with technology that can talk, comfort, teach, and even act like a friend. In the shadow of Tennessee’s Signal and Lookout mountains, 8-year-old Beckham balanced on a fence for more than three hours, gripping a handwritten note and waiting for Spain’s national team to emerge.

“I love you and I look up to you,” the note addressed to Pedri and Lamine Yamal read. “Thanks for coming to my June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea?

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