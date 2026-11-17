New data reveals Seattle holiday traffic worsens, ranking fifth in US congestion. While Seattle-Tacoma International Airport sees fewer delays, drivers face longer commute times during the festive season.

Seattle commuters are facing a counterintuitive reality this holiday season as traffic congestion intensifies rather than easing. A comprehensive new report indicates that the Puget Sound region ranks as the fifth-worst area for gridlock among the 50 largest American cities. This surge in traffic volume persists despite many residents taking time off work during the festive period. The data highlights a significant disconnect between employee availability and actual road usage patterns.

Holiday Traffic Volume Spikes in Seattle

Analysis of traffic data spanning 2024 and 2025 confirms that congestion levels in the Seattle area deteriorate specifically during the holiday window. Drivers in the region can expect to spend an additional 18 minutes stuck in traffic between October and December compared to the mid-year period from July to September. Consumer Affairs, which provided the comparative analysis, notes that this time penalty is consistent with broader regional trends. Los Angeles currently holds the title for the most congested area, with drivers wasting an extra 53 minutes daily during this same seasonal window.

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Lower Fatal Crashes Amidst Heavier Gridlock

Paradoxically, the increase in traffic volume has not resulted in a corresponding rise in fatal accidents for Seattle residents. Statistical data demonstrates that the city experiences 4.6 fatal crashes per million residents during the warmer, clearer months. However, this figure drops to 3.4 fatal crashes per million during the darker, wetter winter months associated with the holidays. Researchers suggest that slower driving speeds and reduced visibility may contribute to this unexpected decline in severe accidents despite the higher density of vehicles on the road.

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Seattle Airport Delays Remain Minimal

While ground transportation faces significant hurdles, air travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) offers a notable advantage for holiday travelers. Among the 122 airports studied in the report, SEA recorded the lowest severe delay rate of any major hub. This performance ranks it as the third-best airport in the United States for avoiding travel disruptions. The top spot for on-time performance went to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which surprised many observers given the notorious traffic congestion in the greater Los Angeles area.

Worst Airports and Travel Recommendations

Travelers seeking to minimize delays should be aware that Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., holds the distinction of being the worst airport on the list for severe delays. The study provides a clear hierarchy of airport performance that contrasts with general perceptions of regional traffic. While Seattle drivers should prepare for extra time on the highway, flying out of SEA remains a reliable option for timely departures. The data underscores the importance of choosing the correct mode of transport when navigating the unique challenges of the holiday travel season in the Pacific Northwest.