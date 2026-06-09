Seattle High School Lacrosse Star Eliot Abramson Dies After Injury at Recruiting Showcase

Eliot Abramson, a talented sophomore lacrosse player from Mercer Island High School, died after being struck by a ball during a college recruiting event. His organ donation decision and family's heartfelt tributes highlight his lasting impact.

Eliot Abramson , a promising high school lacrosse player from the Seattle area, tragically died after sustaining a severe injury during a college recruiting showcase . The incident occurred on June 1 at Mercer Island High School when a lacrosse ball struck the back of his neck, below the helmet.

Despite intensive medical efforts, Abramson succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, June 7, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His family shared that his injuries were too severe to survive and he passed away surrounded by loved ones. In the days following the accident, his mother, Jessica Abramson, provided updates on his condition, expressing gratitude for the community's support.

She noted that a heroic firefighter kept his heart beating initially, and skilled surgeons worked to sustain him, but the injuries proved fatal. Prior to his death, Eliot, a sophomore at Mercer Island High School, had made the decision to become an organ donor, a choice his family now honors, believing he will save multiple lives. The family also recalled his deep passion for lacrosse, which he described as his favorite sport, having grown up in an athletic household.

Eliot's passing has deeply affected the local community and the broader lacrosse world. In separate incidents, former Penn State football player Kyle Vasey was hospitalized and his fiancée, Corinne More, was killed in a hit-and-run in Colorado.

Additionally, University of Kentucky football player Nic Smith was found dead in a campus residence hall on June 8, with details still emerging. These tragic events have cast a shadow over the sports community, highlighting the fragility of life and the impact of young athletes.

Eliot's legacy is remembered through his organ donation and the many lives he touched, with his family finding solace in the belief that he is now with his father in heaven, continuing to play and laugh





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Eliot Abramson Lacrosse Injury Mercer Island High School Organ Donation Recruiting Showcase

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