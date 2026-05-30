Seattle-filmed horror movie 'Passenger' spent an estimated $5M-$10M locally, city says

The supernatural horror film Passenger, which recently hit theaters, was filmed in Seattle and generated millions of dollars in local economic activity.

, which recently hit theaters, was filmed in Seattle and generated millions of dollars in local economic activity, according to the Seattle Office of Economic Development.

The movie follows people who take road trips and disappear. It stars British actor Jacob Scipio and Spanish Zimbabwean actress Lou Llobell as a young couple. The Seattle Office of Economic Development helped bring the production to the big screen by issuing permits for filming locations, including Pioneer Square, Lincoln Park, and Georgetown, the office said.

Paramount Studios used Seattle’s film permitting program, which costs $25 per day, and M5 Creative's local office space for six months during production, according to the office. The film showcased Seattle’s versatility as a filming destination while also providing an economic boost to the region, the office said.

Exxon Mobil 'approaching unheard-of inventory levels' as Iran war blocks oil trade American and Iranian negotiators have been working toward a common ground that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisNow, after the Sound Transit Board voted to dramatically revise its long-range expansion plans, Patrick said that promise has been broken. The family of "Alaskan Bush People" star Matt Brown is expressing concern for his safety after deeply troubling reports surfaced.

As Wild Waves Theme Park kicks off its 50th and final season, a proposal has been submitted for a more than 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facility





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