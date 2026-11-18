Seattle may skip rain on its wettest historical date as storms head to California. Meteorologists predict a dry start to the holiday season despite lingering coastal flood risks.

Meteorologist Scott Sistek of the Emerald City Weather blog has identified November 19 as the historically wettest day of the year for Seattle, a record that appears poised to remain unbroken for a second consecutive year. While statistical models typically predict significant rainfall on this specific date, the atmospheric systems that usually deliver precipitation to the Pacific Northwest are currently diverting south toward California instead. This divergence marks a notable break from the seasonal norms that have defined the region's climate patterns over the last century.

Historical Rainfall Data for Seattle

According to historical records maintained by Sistek, Seattle has recorded measurable rain on November 19 in 95 of the years since 1894, a frequency that accounts for nearly three out of every four occurrences. The margin by which this date tops the calendar is substantial, with the next wettest day registering only around 89 or 90 percent likelihood of precipitation. Sistek described the statistical advantage of this specific date as not even being close to its competitors on the annual weather chart. This deep historical context underscores just how unusual a dry outcome would be, given the reliability of rain on this specific autumn date.

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Storm Path Diverts to California

The primary mechanism driving this dry spell is the current trajectory of storm systems spinning in the Pacific Ocean. While earlier November storms turned north toward British Columbia and Alaska, the current weather pattern is forcing moisture-laden air masses south toward San Francisco. Sistek noted that the edge of the cold front might drift far enough north to produce a few sprinkles, but he expects these to be barely noticeable, contributing only a few hundredths of an inch of rain if any at all. This technicality might allow Seattle to win the dryness streak by a fraction of an inch at Sea-Tac, but the overall impact on local weather remains negligible.

Rarity of Consecutive Dry Years

Experiencing two consecutive years without rain on November 19 is an exceptionally rare climatological event. Sistek pointed out that the last time this occurred was in the late 1800s, followed by a similar occurrence in the 1930s, creating a gap of almost 100 years between instances. This scarcity highlights the backward nature of Seattle's calendar this year, where rain fell on the statistically driest day of the year back in August. The deviation from standard patterns suggests a broader shift in atmospheric behavior that extends beyond a single weather event or isolated storm system.

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Upcoming Weather Outlook and King Tides

Friday is expected to be dry and sunny once the morning fog burns off, with a weak system parking offshore over the weekend to bring only a few scattered showers. However, the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes has flagged potential for a major atmospheric river event between Washington and central California during November 23 to 25, though there is considerable uncertainty in the timing and location. This period coincides with King tides returning from November 23 through 27, which Sistek warns could run even higher than October's tides, potentially causing coastal flooding if a strong storm aligns with the high water levels.

Winter Forecasts and El Niño Influence

Long-range outlooks generally point to a warm, dry winter in the Northwest with below-average snowpack and above-average temperatures, a grim prognosis for skiers at resorts like Snoqualmie Pass and Crystal Mountain. While blogger Tom Mass suggests that a weakening El Niño could eventually shift precipitation back to Washington State, Sistek remains skeptical that this will change the immediate fate of the region's winter weather. He compares the inertia of climate patterns to leading and lagging indicators in economics, suggesting that even if El Niño stops tomorrow, it will take time for the weather system to adjust and bring substantial precipitation back to the local area.