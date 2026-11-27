Fana Group of Companies proposes a 23-story tower behind Seattle's historic Doyle Building facade, drawing mixed reactions from the Landmarks Preservation Board and community groups.

A controversial development proposal in downtown Seattle has ignited a debate over historic preservation and urban density near the famous Pike Place Market. The Fana Group of Companies, the owner of the historic Doyle Building, plans to construct a massive 23-story apartment tower rising directly behind the structure's original Italian Renaissance-style terra cotta exterior. The design aims to preserve the landmark facade while adding significant residential capacity to the city center.

23-Story Tower Details and Design Changes

The proposed structure will stand 270 feet tall, significantly exceeding the height of the original four-story building that opened in 1920. The tower will house 185 apartments and will cover the entire footprint of the historic building, a design choice made possible by updated city regulations. The architect, Scott Clark, stated that new state and city exemptions for mass-timber construction allowed for the increased height. Additionally, relaxed setback rules enabled the tower to sit closer to the property line, which the architect argued was necessary for financial feasibility.

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Height Increase and Financial Justification

The latest iteration of the project represents a significant shift from the initial proposal presented to the Landmarks Preservation Board one year ago. The current tower design is seven stories taller than previously submitted plans. Scott Clark explained that these changes were driven by the need to make the project economically viable while maximizing the use of the valuable downtown real estate. The inclusion of mass-timber elements was cited as a key factor in allowing the structural height increase without violating safety or zoning codes.

Board Reservations and Preservation Concerns

The Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board has expressed serious reservations about the plan, though it has not yet voted on the application. The board's chair openly criticized the approach of preserving only the building's facade, a practice widely known as facadism. The Doyle Building itself holds significant historical value, having been designated a city landmark in 1987 due to its distinctive terra cotta exterior. It was originally designed by Portland architect A.E. Doyle and served as a women's clothing store for decades before its current status.

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Community Split and Union Support

Public opinion on the project is deeply divided among Seattle residents and stakeholders. Members of a regional carpenters union voiced strong support during a recent board briefing, emphasizing that the project would create jobs and bring increased activity to the downtown area. They argued that the development aligns with the city's goals for urban growth and economic vitality. However, the project faces stiff opposition from Historic Seattle and a coalition of local residents who believe the scale of the tower is inappropriate for the historic district.

Opposition Arguments and Future Impact

Opponents argue that the towering structure would overwhelm the historic four-story building, disrupting the visual character of the neighborhood near Pike Place Market. Residents living in neighboring high-rises have raised specific concerns about the impact on their views and property values. One opponent warned that approving this project could set a dangerous precedent, potentially opening the door for similar developments on other historic buildings across the city. The Landmarks Preservation Board will need to weigh these competing interests before making a final decision on the proposal.