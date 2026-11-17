Seattle physician Dr. Tanya Shah shares her shock and survivor's guilt regarding the Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, highlighting the loss of colleagues.

Seattle physician Dr. Tanya Shah has spoken out following the November 12 Israeli airstrike on the surgical wing of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, Gaza. Shah, who volunteered at the facility in January, described a profound emotional response to the news that colleagues she treated alongside were killed or injured in the attack.

Dr. Shah Recalls Working at Nasser Hospital

Dr. Tanya Shah stated that she was sleeping on the exact floor that was targeted by the airstrike, creating a deeply personal connection to the tragedy. During her volunteer period in January, she performed intensive care unit rounds and assisted in operating room procedures, working closely with the medical staff present at the time of the bombing.

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The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the strike on the hospital in Khan Younis, asserting that it targeted Hamas commanders and other militants. However, officials confirmed that the specific commander identified by the military was not among the casualties reported by Gaza health authorities, who listed six deaths, including one child and one surgeon, alongside 52 injuries.

MSF Condemns Attack on Critical Care Site

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) issued a statement expressing outrage at the events at Nasser Hospital. The organization emphasized that attacks on hospitals not only harm those directly affected but also deprive the surrounding community of critical medical services necessary for survival during the conflict.

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While the immediate casualty count from the November 12 strike was confirmed by local health officials, Shah provided additional visual evidence to journalists showing the aftermath, including a deceased man on a gurney whom she identified as Dr. Abu Shaira. She noted that the image represented the loss of a respected civilian surgeon and a colleague she had worked with intimately.

Shah Questions US Involvement and Boeing Defense Links

Dr. Shah expressed concern to residents of the Puget Sound region about the flow of American taxpayer money into defense contracting. She highlighted that the GBU-39 bomb involved in the strike is manufactured by Boeing's defense business, with government contracting records placing production in St. Louis, Missouri, rather than at Washington state commercial aircraft factories.

Although Boeing had not responded to media inquiries regarding the reported debris and the traceability of the munition as of publication, Shah urged Washington residents to pay attention to these connections. She argued that the public needs to understand how United States foreign policy and military equipment contribute to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Shah Calls for Political Accountability

Reflecting on her time at Nasser Medical Complex, Shah emphasized that she never observed soldiers in the hospital or felt an ongoing mission taking place there during her more than 30 days of volunteering. She stated that she wants the people she treated and worked beside in Gaza to remain visible to people back home.

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Despite struggling with survivor's guilt, Dr. Shah believes that remaining silent is not an option. She called on Americans to hold politicians accountable in the wake of the recent election, emphasizing that having conversations and applying pressure for change is the essential first step toward addressing the ongoing crisis.