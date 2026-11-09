Seattle Diwali celebration disrupted by ‘vile and racist’ protest

Two far-right activists disrupted a Seattle Diwali celebration with anti-Hindu placards, prompting widespread condemnation.

Two far-right activists disrupted a Diwali celebration in Seattle with placards calling for the deportation of Hindus and invoking a conspiracy theory about the replacement of Christians.

The incident, which took place in front of festivalgoers, including children, prompted condemnation from U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Hindu advocacy groups. It came a day after President Donald Trump lit a traditional diya in the Oval Office to mark Diwali. The protesters have been identified as Jake Lang and Thomas Allen. What Happened?

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The disruption took place during Diwali: Lights of India, a free cultural festival held at the Seattle Center Armory on November 7. Lang and Allen arrived carrying American flags and placards bearing the slogans "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians.

" The first slogan uses an ethnic slur directed at people of South Asian descent, while the second echoes the so-called "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. Footage shared online shows the men confronting festivalgoers before attendees intervened and ushered them out. Jayapal, who represents Washington's 7th Congressional District, shared the footage on X, writing: "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it.

This hateful display has no place in our city or this country.

" The Coalition of Hindus of North America's spokesperson Pushpita Prasad told Newsweek: "We absolutely see the Seattle incident as part of a broader pattern of Hinduphobia and rising hate against the Hindu and Indian American community. " Who Are Jake Lang and Thomas Allen? Jake Lang, 31, is a far-right activist and conservative influencer who became known for his involvement in the January 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He faced federal charges, including allegations of assaulting police officers, and served four years in jail for crimes connected to the attack, before receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. Since his release, Lang has sought the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida. He has also continued staging provocative demonstrations and promoting Christian nationalist rhetoric and conspiracy theories about demographic replacement.

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As previously reported by Newsweek, Lang has had several high-profile brushes with authorities this year. In May he promoted a book burning protest in Dearborn, Michigan, which became the first Arab-majority city in the U.S. in 2023. In a stream on X at the time, Lang said he would be burning LGBTQ books, as well as the Quran and Hindi books. In March, he was arrested after recording himself vandalizing an anti-ICE sculpture in Minnesota, which was made from ice.

In March, he was charged with first-degree damage to property. Lang pleaded not guilty and his trial date is set for July 27. Lang also clashed with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in March after organizing a protest outside the mayor's residence, Gracie Mansion. Thomas Allen, 37, also known as Tommy Allen, is a pro-Trump political livestreamer who regularly attends demonstrations.

In September 2026, prosecutors filed charges against him for assault and violating probation following an alleged confrontation with a protester in Portland, Oregon. Allen disputed the allegations. An X account associated with Allen, with the handle @Tommy4Trump420, also posted footage of the Seattle confrontation. Could They Face Charges?

It remains unclear whether either man will face criminal charges over the disruption. Washington state law recognizes malicious harassment, commonly referred to as a hate crime. Under RCW 9A.36.080, this can include assaults, property damage or threats motivated by a victim's race, religion or national origin. After sharing photographs of the attempted disruption, Lang launched into an anti-Hindu tirade, blaming the community for Texas shifting toward the Democrats in the midterm elections.

However, offensive or racist speech alone does not automatically constitute a criminal offense. Any allegations of threats, assault or trespassing would need to be assessed separately. Condemnation Beyond Jayapal The demonstration also drew criticism from Indian-American public figures and Hindu advocacy organizations. Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian-American businessman and former White House adviser, described it as "pure hate and bigotry," on X, saying racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric targeting Hindu Americans had no place in the country.

CoHNA said that the incident was "Hinduphobic bigotry.

" It said the activists had disrupted a celebration involving children and urged Hindu communities to remain vigilant. "We have seen an endless flow of vitriolic posts, memes and images online trying to otherize Hindus. Large credentialed handles and institutional players have attacked Hindu festivals and traditions at all levels, public or private celebrations," added Prasad in the statement to Newsweek.

"Everyone should be worried about this, because history has shown the power of words to drive violence. Even more unfortunately the response from authorities over the past few years has been slow or lacking, with a reluctance to even name or call out the anti-Hindu bigotry driving many of these actions.

" Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, also condemned the demonstration, drawing attention to rising hostility toward Hindu and Indian-American communities. HinduPACT urged Hindus to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or hateful activity to local law enforcement. The incident has renewed concerns about anti-Hindu prejudice and the safety of religious and cultural celebrations in the United States.

It comes weeks after a separate alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple in the vicinity of Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago, for which 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested. Investigators said Paporakis had expressed Nazi ideology and outlined plans for a potential mass shooting at the place of worship. Update, 11/7/26, 12.10 p.m. EST: This article was updated to include comments from CoHNA's Pushpita Prasad. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Trevor Davies.

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The disruption took place during Diwali: Lights of India, a free cultural festival held at the Seattle Center Armory on November 7. Lang and Allen arrived carrying American flags and placards bearing the slogans"Deport All Dot Heads" and"Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians.

" The first slogan uses an ethnic slur directed at people of South Asian descent, while the second echoes the so-called"Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. Footage shared online shows the men confronting festivalgoers before attendees intervened and ushered them out. , writing:"I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it.

This hateful display has no place in our city or this country.

":"We absolutely see the Seattle incident as part of a broader pattern of Hinduphobia and rising hate against the Hindu and Indian American community. "2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faced federal charges, including allegations of assaulting police officers, and served four years in jail for crimes connected to the attack, before receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. Since his release, Lang has sought the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

He has also continued staging provocative demonstrations and promoting Christian nationalist rhetoric and conspiracy theories about demographic replacement. , which became the first Arab-majority city in the U.S. in 2023. In a stream on X at the time, Lang said he would be burning LGBTQ books, as well as the Quran and Hindi books. In March, he was arrested after recording himself vandalizing an anti-ICE sculpture in Minnesota, which was made from ice.

In March, he was charged with first-degree damage to property. Lang pleaded not guilty and his trial date is set for July 27. Thomas Allen, 37, also known as Tommy Allen, is a pro-Trump political livestreamer who regularly attends demonstrations. In September 2026, prosecutors filed charges against him for assault and violating probation following an alleged confrontation with a protester in Portland, Oregon.

Allen disputed the allegations. After sharing photographs of the attempted disruption, Lang launched into an anti-Hindu tirade, blaming the community for Texas shifting toward the Democrats in the midterm elections.

However, offensive or racist speech alone does not automatically constitute a criminal offense. Any allegations of threats, assault or trespassing would need to be assessed separately. The demonstration also drew criticism from Indian-American public figures and Hindu advocacy organizations. CoHNA said that the incident was"Hinduphobic bigotry.

" It said the activists had disrupted a celebration involving children and urged Hindu communities to remain vigilant. "We have seen an endless flow of vitriolic posts, memes and images online trying to otherize Hindus. Large credentialed handles and institutional players have attacked Hindu festivals and traditions at all levels, public or private celebrations," added Prasad in the statement to"Everyone should be worried about this, because history has shown the power of words to drive violence.

Even more unfortunately the response from authorities over the past few years has been slow or lacking, with a reluctance to even name or call out the anti-Hindu bigotry driving many of these actions.

"The incident has renewed concerns about anti-Hindu prejudice and the safety of religious and cultural celebrations in the United States. It comes weeks after a separatein the vicinity of Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago, for which 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested. Investigators said Paporakis had expressed Nazi ideology and outlined plans for a potential mass shooting at the place of worship.