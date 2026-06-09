Seattle Deploys Modular Shelters for Homeless Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Seattle is installing Pallet Shelter units to expand emergency housing for homeless residents before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The modular units, part of Mayor Katie Wilson's plan, are being assembled near Seattle Stadium, offering a swift response to rising shelter needs.

Seattle has launched a new initiative to expand emergency shelter capacity for its homeless population ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mayor Katie Wilson 's plan involves installing Pallet Shelter units, single-bed modular structures made of composite panels, near key city locations such as Seattle Stadium .

Installation work is being carried out by crews, with workers like Mason Stanhope fitting interior elements. The move aims to provide immediate, dignified housing options for those in need during the high-traffic event period.

Meanwhile, individuals like Chris Moore, who resides in a makeshift tent near the stadium, continue to face harsh conditions, airing out wet blankets after rain. The city's effort highlights a broader push to address homelessness through rapid-deployment solutions, though challenges remain for those still living unsheltered





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Seattle Homeless Shelters Pallet Shelter Units 2026 FIFA World Cup Mayor Katie Wilson Modular Housing Emergency Shelter Seattle Stadium Homeless Population Urban Development Rapid-Deployment Shelters

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