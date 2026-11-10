Seattle Councilmember Nilu Jenks Pushes Housing Reform with Council Support

Seattle City Councilmember Nilu Jenks advances housing supply strategies endorsed by colleague Curley, focusing on zoning changes, permitting speed, and mandatory affordability program revisions.

Seattle City Council member-elect Nilu Jenks is advancing a comprehensive housing strategy designed to increase the city's housing supply by overhauling zoning regulations and streamlining development processes. Jenks, who represents District 5 in North Seattle, campaigned on a platform that prioritizes reducing bureaucratic barriers for builders and revising the city's mandatory affordability mandates to stimulate construction.

Housing Mechanism and Development Requirements

The core of Jenks' proposal involves a significant revision to Seattle's Mandatory Housing Affordability program, which currently dictates how developers must handle income-restricted units in new residential projects. Under the existing framework, developers are required to either include a specific percentage of affordable units in their new buildings or contribute financially to the city's affordable housing fund. Councilmember Curley explained this dynamic by illustrating a hypothetical scenario where a developer plans to construct a building with 100 total units. In this example, the developer must designate either ten or twenty of those units for affordable housing, or face the financial alternative of paying into the municipal fund designated for such purposes.

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Curley argued that relying solely on government-funded construction is not an effective strategy for addressing the housing crisis. He emphasized that affordable housing stock does not naturally emerge when the city is the sole builder, stating that the current approach of collecting fees without direct construction is not the right path forward. This perspective supports Jenks' initiative to modify these requirements, aiming to make it less financially burdensome for developers to build new housing units in Seattle.

Stakeholder Positions and Administrative Bottlenecks

A major point of contention in the current housing development ecosystem is the speed of the permitting process, particularly regarding utility connections. Curley highlighted that Mayor Katie Wilson has expressed strong interest in accelerating permitting timelines, noting that developers frequently experience significant delays while waiting for utility approvals. He pointed out that entities like Seattle City Light can be up to 18 months behind schedule in signing off on development programs, a delay that directly impacts project costs. These extended wait times increase interest costs for developers, which ultimately drives up the price of the finished housing units.

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Curley also addressed the political and community challenges that often accompany new housing projects, describing the reaction of hypothetical residents who may oppose new developments in their neighborhoods. He described a scenario where a resident in the Wallingford area, who might otherwise support progressive policies, objects to the demolition of a small bungalow to make way for a new multi-unit building. Such residents often mobilize to fight new projects at City Hall, attempting to block construction through legal and political means. This resistance underscores the complexity of implementing housing policies that aim to densify neighborhoods.

Real-World Impact and Future Policy Steps

The proposed reforms by Nilu Jenks are designed to have a direct impact on housing affordability and availability by addressing both supply-side constraints and administrative inefficiencies. By speeding up the process and encouraging private development over government-led construction, the council member aims to help supply and demand meet more effectively. Curley believes that accelerating permitting and adjusting affordability requirements will help bring down the price of housing, making it more accessible to Seattle residents.

As the new council term approaches, the focus remains on implementing these changes to create a more robust housing market. The collaboration between Jenks and established council members like Curley signals a unified effort to tackle the city's housing crisis through practical regulatory adjustments. The success of these initiatives will likely depend on overcoming community opposition and ensuring that utility providers can keep pace with the accelerated development timelines. The city is now preparing to evaluate these proposals with the goal of increasing housing stock and reducing the financial burdens associated with current development codes.