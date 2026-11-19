The Seattle City Council proposes an extra $1 million for the Back to Business program to help small business owners recover from repeated vandalism and break-ins.

The Seattle City Council is currently seeking an additional one million dollars to fund the Back to Business grant program, a critical initiative designed to assist local small businesses in recovering from the escalating costs of vandalism and criminal break-ins. This financial push comes as business owners across Seattle report that repeated property damage is imposing a severe and unsustainable financial toll on the city's commercial districts. Local entrepreneurs argue that the cumulative expense of repairs, security upgrades, and lost revenue is threatening the viability of their establishments.

Grant Program Mechanics and Eligibility Criteria

The Back to Business program operates by allowing qualifying small, local businesses to apply for direct financial assistance specifically allocated to cover costs resulting from vandalism or break-ins. Councilmember Teresa Rivera has emphasized that this program serves as a vital safety net for business owners who find themselves targeted repeatedly by criminals. The financial burden of repairing damaged property can escalate rapidly, creating a cycle of debt that traditional revenue streams cannot easily offset.

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Jasmin Muse, the owner of World of Smoke and Vape in West Seattle, highlighted the specific nature of these unrecoverable costs. She noted that the prices for reinforced windows, heavy-duty security gates, and exterior cinder block walls with planters are prohibitively high for many small operators. Without external funding, the physical security upgrades required to deter future crimes often drain the capital reserves needed for daily operations and inventory.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Rising Crime and Security

Mioposto, a well-known local Italian restaurant chain, recently provided a stark example of the frequency of these crimes. The restaurant announced on social media that one of its locations was broken into on a recent Sunday. This incident marked the eighth break-in at a single Mioposto location over the course of the past year, illustrating the persistent nature of the threat facing high-traffic commercial areas.

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Councilmember Teresa Rivera noted that she is aware of multiple businesses within her own district that have been burglarized as many as five times. For many of these owners, the standard insurance policies present significant challenges when dealing with repeated criminal incidents. Rivera pointed out that insurance providers often scrutinize claims from businesses with a history of multiple break-ins, potentially leading to higher premiums or denied claims that leave owners to bear the full cost of recovery.

Chris Celaya, representing West Seattle Smoke Company, described the emotional and financial fatigue of dealing with recurring crime. In August 2025, Celaya reported dealing with another break-in despite earlier hopes that the problem had subsided. He expressed frustration that after years of security efforts, criminals simply decided to target the business again, undermining previous investments in safety measures.

Police Staffing Needs and Immediate Consequences

When asked about additional strategies the city could employ to protect businesses, Councilmember Rivera pointed directly to police staffing levels and response times. She argued that the city urgently needs more officers to ensure that when businesses call the police, responders can arrive quickly enough to potentially apprehend suspects or at least document the scene effectively. The current delays in response times are seen as a major factor allowing criminals to operate with impunity.

Business owners like Jasmin Muse are calling for more comprehensive action beyond the grant program. She emphasized that the physical and psychological toll of these crimes is severe, stating that people's lives are being negatively impacted by the ongoing disorder. Muse and other local entrepreneurs want to see a measurable improvement in public safety outcomes rather than just financial reimbursement for past damages.

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The push for the additional one million dollars is a direct response to the documented surge in property crimes affecting small enterprises. With organizations like Mioposto and World of Smoke and Vape serving as prominent examples of the crisis, the Seattle City Council is under pressure to act swiftly. The proposed funding aims to stabilize the commercial sector while the city addresses the underlying issues of policing and urban security.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on how the Back to Business program can be most effectively utilized to support the most vulnerable businesses. The goal is to prevent further closures and ensure that Seattle's diverse small business community can survive the current wave of criminal activity. The outcome of this funding request will determine the immediate capacity of local businesses to rebuild and secure their properties against future threats.