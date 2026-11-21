Seattle Council President Joy Hollingsworth calls for a focus on fundamental services like clean parks and safe streets, citing rising costs and budget challenges in the capital.

Seattle City Council President Joy Hollingsworth is calling for an immediate return to fundamental municipal services, stating that the city has drifted from the basic expectations of its residents. In a recent interview with KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott, Hollingsworth argued that Seattle must refocus on the essentials to regain its status as a functional and livable city. She emphasized that the current administration needs to prioritize the daily realities faced by citizens over complex bureaucratic processes.

Fundamental Services and Daily Challenges

Hollingsworth highlighted specific daily struggles that illustrate the erosion of public confidence in local government. She cited examples such as mothers needing to check parks for needles before their children play, and parents being forced to purchase expensive lattes merely to access restroom facilities during sporting events. These incidents underscore the urgency she feels regarding the condition of public spaces and infrastructure.

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The council president also addressed serious safety concerns, noting that many families simply want their children to walk to school without exposure to drug smoke. She argued that establishing trust through the delivery of these basic services is a prerequisite for addressing more complex issues like homelessness and economic development. Without visible improvements in sanitation and safety, residents remain skeptical of broader government initiatives.

Budget Parity and Fiscal Responsibility

A significant point of contention involves a proposal from Seattle City Councilmember Dionne Foster to align the council with the mayor's office regarding long-term budget-balancing rules. Hollingsworth voted against this measure primarily due to time constraints, noting that the mayor's office spends five to six months developing the budget with a full finance team. In contrast, the council has only six to seven weeks to review approximately 2,000 pages of legislation.

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Hollingsworth clarified that she would support parity if the council were granted equivalent time to construct a balanced budget. She pointed out that the council's amendments to the mayor's proposal added less than 1.5% to the overall operating budget while preserving the mayor's key priorities. The council was scheduled to vote on the proposal again on a Friday afternoon, with Hollingsworth indicating her final decision might change based on further deliberation.

Economic Pressures and Service Delivery

The pressure on city resources is compounded by Seattle's rapid growth, which has seen the population increase by approximately 150,000 people over the past decade. This surge has driven the average home price to about $900,000 and increased the cost of groceries and rent. Hollingsworth, a native Seattleite, noted that life in the city has become significantly harder since the pandemic, requiring a renewed focus on making government work for the average resident.

Financial projections indicate a potential $58 million shortfall in 2029 if current spending habits continue. Hollingsworth criticized the use of one-time money for ongoing expenses and questioned whether the city is truly solving its budget problems or merely postponing them. She stressed that with half a billion dollars being invested, she expects world-class service and immediate response to emergency calls, rather than deferred results or lack of follow-up.

Community Investment in Central Seattle

Looking forward, Hollingsworth discussed a new $6 million fund designated for the Central District and South End. This fund will provide grants through the Department of Neighborhoods to support events, arts, culture, and small businesses. She referenced a past Central District festival during Seafair that attracted about 20,000 people and benefited local vendors as a model for future initiatives.

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The initiative aims to revitalize empty storefronts, including efforts to bring a grocery store to 23rd and Jackson and to replace businesses like Starbucks and Rite Aid that recently closed in Rainier Beach. Hollingsworth drew parallels to the federal Model Cities program of the 1970s, which helped launch institutions like El Centro de la Raza. Her grandmother, Dorothy Hollingsworth, was a leader in that program, and Joy Hollingsworth expressed a desire to ensure that those continuing this legacy can afford to live and thrive in the city today.