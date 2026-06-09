Proposed legislation to close the streets will be introduced during a Public Safety Committee meeting on June 23, Councilmember Bob Kettle said.

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! FILE - A look at the street signs for North 101st Street and Aurora Avenue North in north Seattle.

After hundreds of North Seattle residents marched along Aurora Avenue on Saturday night, demanding action to address ongoing shootings and violent crime, several Seattle City Council members responded.in neighborhood streets near the busy highway and what residents call little to no action from city leaders to curb it. City Councilmember Bob Kettle, who also chairs the city's Public Safety Committee, was among several elected officials who joined residents for Saturday's march.

"It shows that we're not getting the job done," he said Monday. "We need to have this kind of comprehensive approach, and we're not doing it. " Kettle criticized what he described as the city's lack of follow-through in implementing public safety measures after introducing or adopting new ordinances.that would authorize Seattle police and SDOT to close city streets that pose public safety risks.

The proposed legislation came as a response to a back-and-forth saga between residents and the city regarding street barriers.

"I haven't woken up to bullets in almost a week," Peter Orr, a longtime resident, told KOMO News at the time. "It's been great. "replace them with "temporary traffic calming measures. " City Council President Joy Hollingsworth criticized the temporary measures on Monday, saying they are not working.

"We need to close the streets," Hollingsworth said. "The mayor has the opportunity and ability to do that, and I would love to see that happen this week — no later than this week. "Proposed legislation to close the streets will be introduced during a Public Safety Committee meeting on June 23, Councilmember Bob Kettle said.

At a shelter-opening celebration Sunday, Mayor Katie Wilson told KOMO News that her office was studying what more permanent barriers could look like in neighborhoods along Aurora Avenue. Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. A crash near northbound State Route 509 in Tacoma has closed the ramp to Portland Avenue.

Seattle is a major host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with 6 matches being played from mid-June to early July. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is now in third place behind Council member Nithya Raman and incumbent Karen Bass in the mayor’s race. Drivers heading westbound on state Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge faced a major closure Saturday night after two teen boys climbed the bridge’s cable s





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