Seattle City Council to weigh overriding Mayor Wilson’s veto of RV permit bill

Seattle City Council members are set to decide whether to override Mayor Katie Wilson’s veto of a proposed permit program for people living in RVs.

Several recreational vehicles are lined up along Phinney Ave N near the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Seattle City Council members are set to decide whether to override Mayor Katie Wilson’s veto of a proposed permit program for people living in RVs.

The council is considering moving forward with the RV permit program without the mayor’s approval. While both sides agree action is needed, Wilson vetoed the bill, saying the council’s proposal is too complicated and expensive to implement and would not actually reduce homelessness. If the veto is overridden and the plan takes effect, people living in RVs would be required to show proof of ownership, stay engaged with service providers, and follow rules related to trash and noise.

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Those who comply could park overnight in designated industrial areas but would have to move every 72 hours. Permits could be revoked for failing to follow the rules.

“We are looking to better regulate this one type of vehicle, while at the same time provide important strategies for people who are living in their vehicles to have a more stable," said Councilmember Dan Strauss. Under the council’s plan, RVs would be limited to two hours of street parking and would not be allowed to park overnight anywhere in the city. The city would be able to tow violators without notice or with a first warning.

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