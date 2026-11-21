The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 to approve its 2027 budget and endorse a spending plan for 2028. The budget restores cuts to firefighters, adds money for gender-based violence prevention and affordable housing, and preserves $37 million for shelter expansion. Council members Maritza Rivera and Alexis Mercedes Rinck voted no, citing concerns over spending additions and reserve usage. Mayor Katie Wilson welcomed funding for shared priorities but warned about long-term fiscal sustainability.

The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 Friday to approve its 2027 budget and endorse a spending plan for 2028. In a mild surprise, Council members Maritza Rivera, a moderate, and Alexis Mercedes Rinck, a progressive, voted no. The council’s budget restores proposed cuts to Seattle firefighters, adds money for gender-based violence prevention and affordable housing, and preserves $37 million for shelter expansion.

Mayor Katie Wilson said she was pleased the council maintained funding for many shared priorities, including shelter, public safety, food access and youth programs. But she warned that the council's one-time spending additions mean “we have more work ahead to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. ” Rivera said she could not support the budget because the council added spending without enough cuts or provisos to offset it.

Also read Seattle advances 2027-28 spending plan: Focus on housing, shelter beds, gendered violence

She said the plan draws down JumpStart and real estate excise tax reserves, and cited discussion of firefighter department spending and the support needed for it as requiring more public discussion. Rivera argued the council should use additional revenue in the forecast and make cuts or provisos before relying on reserves. Rivera’s position on the JumpStart payroll tax is more nuanced.

JumpStart was created in 2020, during the height of COVID-19, as a payroll tax on large employers to help fund housing and homelessness. She told KOMO News she has supported treating its revenue more like general fund money, saying some allocations can sit unused while housing projects take years to build.

Advertisement

But she argues the city still needs to ensure funding is available to complete those projects and opposes depleting reserves that could help the city respond to future economic or emergency needs. Budget Chair Dan Strauss disputed Rivera’s characterization of the JumpStart reserve. He said the council did not take money out of the reserve, but suspended a planned payment into it for one year.

“We suspended one year’s worth of payment to the reserve. ” He said Seattle has five healthy reserve funds and argued that the budget’s additions, including firefighter overtime, housing, and gender-based violence prevention, were worth making. A 21-year-old man who has been arrested repeatedly for stealing boats was arrested again Tuesday after Everett police say they caught him with another stolen boat during a patrol.

Police in SeaTac arrested a man who is accused of abusing the 911 system by calling and texting the emergency line 1,400 times in a three-day span. Four Seattle residents have filed a claim with the City of Seattle alleging they were repeatedly charged for extra garbage and yard waste they never put out. On Friday, the Seattle City Council will decide whether to increase the tax rate on commercial parking spaces, which would directly raise prices for drivers.

A 49-year-old Marysville man was arrested Thursday in connection with the disposal of Sara Arneklev’s body in a yard waste container, more than six months after she was found dead, police announced on Thursday.