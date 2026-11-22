Following a year when more than 180,000 people visited the holiday attraction, organizers hope to welcome even larger crowds this season. Surrounded by live music, unique storefronts, and holiday lights, visitors spent Saturday soaking up the spirit.

Christmas is in the air, and that means the Seattle Christmas Market is back in action. FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell was able to tour the market and has the latest.

The annual Seattle Christmas Market has returned to the Seattle Center for its fourth year. The European-inspired holiday attraction features international cuisine, handmade gifts, live music, and roaming costumed performers. Following a year in which more than 180,000 people visited the holiday attraction, organizers are hoping to welcome even larger crowds this season. Surrounded by live festive music, unique storefronts, and holiday lights, visitors spent Saturday soaking up the spirit of the season.

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For Founder and CEO Malte Kluetz, the event is a personal tribute to his childhood roots.

"Christmas markets originated in Europe, especially in Germany," Kluetz said. "I grew up there, and I really wanted to bring that experience to Seattle. " Kluetz explained that walking through the market’s gates is designed to feel like stepping into another world filled with handmade arts, crafts, and international cuisine. "If it’s a German-inspired Christmas market, there has to be a bratwurst for sure, so we have that," Kluetz said.

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"And then we go to France and have a crepe, and then go to Switzerland, and then Ukraine and have pierogies. "Beyond the food and shopping, the market features immersive entertainment—from visits with Santa to costumed "market players" roaming the grounds. "If you’ve ever been to a Renaissance fair, this is like the Christmas Renaissance fair," Jaq Seifert, Special Events and Market Programming Manager said.

"So, you’ve got the casts and characters that all live here or are visiting and creating an environment for our guests. " The festive atmosphere drew visitors of all ages over the weekend, including shoppers browsing the European-inspired booths for holiday gifts.

"Seeing everyone be really happy and getting into the Christmas spirit, and seeing all of the unique storefronts we have here—I see some European-inspired items, so it’s fun getting a taste of all of that," Ciana Gitre, an attendee said. "We’re having a blast eating the great food and seeing the great shops," West said. As for Marlo’s favorite attraction?

"The carousel, because it goes very fast. "Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with event organizers as well as people who attended the Seattle Christmas Market on Saturday. Man sentenced in Puyallup WinCo stabbing chase