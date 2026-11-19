Seattle City Council seeks $1 million to aid small businesses after recent vandalism and break-ins, while police arrest a suspect linked to a deputy stabbing in El Paso.

The Seattle City Council is moving forward with a request for an additional $1 million to bolster a city grant program. This financial injection aims to assist local small businesses in recovering from the rising incidents of vandalism and break-ins. The council believes that targeted funding can help these establishments rebuild and continue operating despite the increased criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Council Pushes for Business Recovery Funds

Seattle City Council members argue that the current resources are insufficient to handle the volume of damage reported by business owners. By securing this extra million dollars, the city hopes to accelerate the repair process for affected storefronts. This initiative is part of a broader effort to stabilize the local economy and ensure that small enterprises do not collapse under the weight of repeated property crimes.

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Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect in Texas

Seattle police have made a significant breakthrough in a separate criminal case involving a King County Sheriff's deputy. An officer who was accused of being stabbed last month has been identified and arrested in El Paso, Texas. This arrest marks a major development in the investigation, which had kept local authorities focused on tracking down the individual responsible for the violent assault.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the suspect had fled the immediate area after the incident. The capture in Texas demonstrates the cooperative efforts between local Seattle agencies and federal or regional partners to track down fugitives. This case highlights the extended reach of police investigations when suspects attempt to evade capture by leaving the state.

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Active Shootings in Chinatown and Kingston

Violence has also been reported in other parts of the metropolitan area, adding to the concerns of local residents. In the Chinatown-International District, two individuals were shot on Wednesday evening. Police are actively searching for the suspect responsible for this shooting, urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident has heightened tensions in a neighborhood known for its cultural diversity and historic significance.

Simultaneously, authorities in the Kingston area have charged two men aged 20 and 22. These individuals face accusations related to an alleged drive-by shooting. In addition to the shooting charges, they are accused of illegally carrying two loaded firearms in a vehicle. These charges underscore the ongoing struggle with gun violence and illegal weapon possession in the region.

Congestion of Minor News Items

While major headlines focus on crime and funding, other local developments continue to unfold. A car crashed into a school in Seattle on Thursday, prompting immediate responses from school administrators and emergency services. Although no major injuries were reported in this specific incident, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of daily traffic and safety on city roads.

Other topics dominating local discussion include the rising cost of home utilities and healthcare innovations. Homeowners are increasingly noticing their air conditioners running without effectively cooling homes as temperatures climb. Meanwhile, a new guide on furnace costs for 2026 has been released by the Home Comfort Alliance, providing residents with critical data for winter preparations.