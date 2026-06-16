Seattle boosts security, cleans up notorious spots for World Cup

The city of Seattle targeted crime and homeless encampments ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting noticeable improvements in some of its most notorious intersections as the tournament began.

The FIFA World Cup has influenced the clean up of several streets and encampments known to affect public safety. FOX 13's Dan Griffin visited some of those hot spots to ahead and during the first World Cup match.

Seattle increased police presence and cleared some homeless encampments ahead of the FIFA World Cup, leading to noticeable changes in parts of downtown. Residents and visitors reported cleaner, safer conditions at intersections such as Third Avenue and Pike Street as international fans arrived. While some problem areas remain, locals hope the heightened focus on public safety and cleanliness continues after the tournament ends.

Local residents and visitors reported a visible shift in the conditions of several high-traffic areas, which traditionally struggled with safety and illegal activity. Enhanced law enforcement andAt Third Avenue and Pike Street, as well as Third Avenue and Pine Street, community members noted a stark contrast to previous months. Longtime residents credited the international spotlight for the sudden transformation.

"FIFA has done a wonderful job in this city making it appear beautiful again," Seattle resident Alisha Wilson said. Wilson noted that even local businesses previously impacted by crime are showing signs of normal operations, including a McDonald's location that had not allowed customers inside for some time. While the city has intensified its cleanup efforts, some disruptions remain.

Tourists wearing team jerseys near Third Avenue reported being screamed at by a stranger, though the incident did not appear to dampen their enthusiasm for the tournament.to the Pacific Northwest. Fans traveling from Australia expressed optimism during their first day in the city ahead of a match between the United States and Australia. Political statements and watch parties Signs of the tournament’s global influence are visible beyond the sports venues.

Along the Seattle Monorail route, an Iranian flag was found spray-painted over to reflect the nation's pre-revolutionary flag, a symbol frequently utilized by political opposition movements. Meanwhile, areas like 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street showed decreased levels of street activity, though it still drew the attention of passing tourists. Nearby at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District, the city established an outdoor watch party monitored by on-duty park rangers.

Every intersection showed an increased presence of either police officers or private security guards, including the area surrounding 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street. Local residents expressed hope that the improvements will outlast the tournament.

"This is huge," Wilson said. "I love the influence that the world has had on this city. Hopefully the mayor and the other people can keep it up.

"What to know before biking to Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 match daysTiny Cape Verde stuns Spain with 0-0 draw at World Cup





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Us Wa King County Seattle Downtown Seattle World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group H Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group H. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group G Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group G. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »