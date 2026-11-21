Danny Pentin of Art Marble 21 faces death threats and criticism after an email defining ladies night for biological women only was shared on social media.

Danny Pentin, the owner of the Seattle establishment Art Marble 21, reports receiving death threats following the viral spread of an internal communication sent to his staff. The incident centers on an email dated September 19 that explicitly defined eligibility for ladies night promotions based on biological sex.

The September 19 Internal Communication

The communication in question was distributed to employees on September 19 and subsequently shared across social media platforms. In the text, Pentin wrote that ladies night is restricted to biological women and that men dressed in women's clothing are not eligible for the discount.

Also read Seattle bar owner defends controversial Ladies' Night email

The email specified that individuals with facial hair such as a mustache or an Adam's apple do not qualify for the ladies night promo. Pentin clarified to KIRO 7 that he believes men are men and women are women, stating his views are rooted in the belief that God created man and God created woman.

Alleged Assault On Bartender

Pentin asserts that the guidance was a direct response to an incident where a bartender made a discretionary call to deny a discount to a customer. According to Pentin, that individual then threw a glass of water in the bartender's face and fled the building.

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The owner insists the policy is not intended to target the trans community but rather men attempting to dishonestly exploit the discount system. He argued that the trans community likely does not want people posing as women to take advantage of these pricing structures.

Reactions From Advocacy Groups

Seattle Pride issued a statement to KIRO 7 affirming that trans women are women and that ladies night should welcome all women. The Gender Justice League added that any transgender woman denied the promotion has a legal case under state and city law and offered to help file it.

Pentin described the email as a joke intended to make light of a heavy subject and stated that his staff understands his intent. He emphasized that there is no official policy directing staff to deny discounts and that he defers to employee discretion.

Social Media Backlash And One Star Reviews

After the email went viral, Art Marble 21 received one-star review-bombing 180 times in less than 24 hours. Pentin claimed that reviewers who have never visited the establishment lied about bringing queer and trans friends and feeling unsafe.

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The backlash has escalated to the point of Pentin reporting death threats and doxing. Despite the controversy, he maintains that his business operations rely on the individual judgment of his bartenders to handle such situations.