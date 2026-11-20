The owner of a South Lake Union bar and restaurant is defending an email he sent to employees outlining who he believes should qualify for its Ladies' Night promotion.

The owner of Seattle's Art Marble 21 is defending an email restricting Ladies' Night discounts to biological women. Danny Pentin says the policy followed a customer altercation and that his business has received backlash and threats after the email circulated.bar and restaurant is defending an email he sent to employees outlining who he believes should qualify for its Ladies' Night promotion — comments he says have sparked backlash and threats.

Danny Pentin, owner of Art Marble 21, shared the email with FOX 13. In it, he wrote that the promotion is intended for "biological women.

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"The email also states: "Men dressed in women's clothing are not women, nor are they ladies. " Pentin said the email followed an incident involving a customer who he claims threw a drink at a bartender after being denied a discounted drink during Ladies' Night. He said the message was intended to clarify the promotion for employees, not to be shared publicly.

During an interview with FOX 13 at Art Marble 21, Pentin stood by the email but said he does not consider himself anti-transgender.

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"No, I'm not anti people. I mean, I love everybody for where they're at, right? If people who go through dealing with body dysmorphia and those things, those are real things that people have to deal with," Pentin said. Penton said Ladies' Night began in September after bartenders suggested the promotion.

The idea was to offer drink specials and bring more women into the bar. In the email, Pentin said the promotion was being confused with something else and laid out his definition of who qualifies.

"If they have a mustache, or can grow one, the ladies night promo does not apply to them. If they have an Adam's apple, not applicable," Pentin wrote. He also wrote: "There has to be a place in Seattle that defers to common sense and biology before ideology and politics and we are that place.

"Pentin said he believes the wording was intended to prevent people from taking advantage of the promotion, not to target the transgender community. "If there's a man who comes in here playing the system, then yeah, I stand by that," Penton told FOX 13. Asked about the line stating that men dressed in women's clothing are not women, Pentin said it was meant more as a joke and acknowledged how it could come across.

A screenshot of an email sent by Art Marble 21 owner Danny Pentin regarding its Ladies' Night promotion. Pentin said the email came after an altercation involving a customer and a bartender. According to Pentin, the customer – a man dressed in women's clothing – was denied a discounted drink by a bartender who said he was a man. Pentin said the customer responded by throwing a drink at the bartender.

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He described the incident as an assault and said he wanted employees to understand how he expected the promotion to be handled. Pentin said the email was sent to staff Sept. 19 and was not intended for the public. He said a former bartender who left the business shared it, and the business began receiving hostile messages and threats after the email circulated.

When FOX 13 asked Pentin whether his personal beliefs would determine who qualifies for the promotion, he said, "No, and it hasn't been. Like I said, we had one altercation.

" Penton said bartenders have discretion when deciding whether to offer the discount and that the business does not want customers taking advantage of the promotion. Art Marble 21 describes itself as a transgender safe space on its Google Maps business listing. Pentin said the business does not cater to any particular group and that anyone who comes in and treats employees and other customers with kindness is welcome.

"My beliefs are my beliefs. We don't exclude people. We made a rule," Penton said. The email also says Penton would press charges if a customer assaulted an employee over being denied the promotion.

"If anyone has any issue with my definition of what a woman is, please have them call my cell and I will be happy to explain it to them," he wrote. Pentin said he has taken calls from people who wanted to discuss the email and believes conversations are more productive than online backlash. Everett nonprofit faces funding shortfall for Thanksgiving meal delivery service