Seattle artist pleads for return of 8 stolen pieces of artwork

A local artist is asking for the public's help after a thief stole eight original, hand-painted art pieces from outside a business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

AJ Janavel speaks with Adam Ivan and Josh Okrent with Seattle Punk Rock Flea Market about a troubling rise in art theft in Seattle and around the Puget Sound.

The artist, Atom Ivan, tells FOX 13 Seattle there have been two other similar thefts in recent months. A local artist is asking for the public's help after a thief stole eight original, hand-painted pieces from outside a business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend. The theft occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday at the Quality Flea Market, where the woodcut pieces had been displayed outdoors for about two months to brighten the surrounding community.

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The works were bolted directly to the exterior walls of the property, indicating the removal required advance planning and tools. Because the creations are from a local artist and do not have an established retail market value, turning a profit by reselling them will be difficult. It remains unclear why the pieces were targeted. The artist, Atom Ivan, said his experience is part of a troubling recent pattern affecting local creatives across the region.

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According to Ivan, at least two of his peers have experienced similar incidents. Ivan said he hopes bringing attention to the theft will highlight how much the pieces mean to the neighborhood. He remains hopeful that sharing the story will prompt the person responsible to have a change of heart, or encourage anyone with information regarding the missing art to come forward. Family of gas station manager killed in Seattle speaks out on lossThe Source: