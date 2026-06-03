Seattle-area youth score free World Cup 2026 tickets, snacks and scarves

More than 1,400 young people and their caregivers from across the Seattle region will receive free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Seattle through

A photo of Lumen Field with the sponsor covered on May 24, 2026. FIFA rules require all stadium sponsors to be covered for the World Cup.

The venue will be referred to as "Seattle Stadium" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. More than 1,400 young people and their caregivers from across the Seattle region will receive free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Seattle through a new community initiative announced Wednesday byMayor Katie Wilson, alongside the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee , unveiled the program, which will provide match tickets, stadium food vouchers, and Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 scarves to participating youth. The effort is intended to expand local access to the tournament and create a lasting community legacy tied to the World Cup, city officials said.

“We believe that world-class experiences should be accessible to everyone,” Wilson said in a statement, adding that the initiative reflects Seattle’s commitment to ensuring young people can participate in a global event hosted in their city. The program has been in development since Wilson met with FIFA World Cup 2026 leadership in February and raised concerns about improving local access to tickets, according to the city.

The effort has grown into what they described as the tournament’s largest local youth access initiative to date, distributing more than 1,400 free tickets, officials said. King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said transportation support will help ensure access for participating youth.

“Transportation is never a barrier to participation in a once-in-a-generation experience,” Zahilay said. Recipient organizations have already been selected and will be announced in the coming days ahead of the tournament. The groups work throughout the region to support and engage young people, officials said.

Support for the program comes from a coalition of Seattle-area organizations, including Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, the Port of Seattle, the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Storm, Seattle Reign FC and the University of Washington, among others. Crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a business in the Ames Lake area of Redmond.

Sound Transit suspended a portion of 1 Line light rail service Tuesday evening after a vehicle drove onto the tracks and became stuck on the elevated guideway nWith less than two weeks before Seattle hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, Seattle City Council Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle is escTwo suspects arrested in connection with the robbery and deadly shooting of Braylon Diaz are expected to make their first court appearances Tuesday.





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