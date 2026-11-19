The Seattle City Council’s budget committee approved a proposed 2027-28 city budget Thursday that restores funding for firefighters, boosts housing investments and adds money for public safety.

An aerial view of 75 single-adult pallet home shelter units on W Armory Way in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood. The Seattle City Council’s budget committee approved a proposed 2027-28 city budget Thursday that restores funding for firefighters, boosts housing investments and adds money for public safety and gender based violence prevention.

The proposal is balanced through 2030, according to the committee, which is chaired by Councilmember Dan Strauss. It now goes to the full council for a final vote at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Public comment will be accepted.

Also read Return of the Living Dead Sequel Announced for 2027 Practical Effects Focus

“This budget erases deficits while surging support for urgently needed investments,” Strauss said in a statement. He said the plan restores proposed cuts to firefighters, funds efforts to address violent crime and makes a record investment in affordable housing. The budget includes $7 million to address gender-based violence and more than $2 million to help the City Attorney’s Office handle criminal cases, including a backlog of more than 1,700 domestic violence, elder abuse, stalking and sexual harassment cases.

It also funds five civilian investigators who assist police with homicide, robbery and gun crime investigations. Housing would receive $352.7 million next year, $5 million more than in the mayor’s proposal and the highest amount the city has invested, the release said. The city also anticipates raising $140 million annually for voter-approved social housing. The plan preserves $37 million proposed for adding nearly 1,000 shelter beds by the end of 2027.

Advertisement

It also funds a second safe lot for recreational vehicles and services and outreach for people living in their vehicles. Other spending includes nearly $7 million for safe routes to schools and $7 million for smaller transportation safety improvements. The proposal also sets aside $1 million to coordinate health care organizations’ response to potential changes to Medicaid and $350,000 for a program intended to buy and cancel more than $9 million in medical debt owed by low-income Seattle residents.

The mayor’s proposed budget included cuts of $7.1 million to the Seattle Fire Department in each of 2027 and 2028. The committee’s plan restores that funding. The department warned the cuts could lead to more unit outages across the city. The committee has held 16 public meetings totaling more than 80 hours since the mayor released the proposed budget Sept. 22, according to the release.

Amendments from all nine council members are included in the final proposal. The proposal is balanced through 2030, beyond the four-year balance required under city law. A law passed last year requires the mayor to submit a budget balanced for four years. If approved by the full council, the budget will go to the mayor for approval and signature.

The mayor will have 10 days after receiving it to veto. The Kent Police Department is investigating after a barrage of gunfire lit up a quiet Kent neighborhood over the weekend. The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

Advertisement

The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol. The GEO Group has sold the Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement for $453 million, while retaining a contract to provide support services. Questions about Gov.

Wes Moore’s military record have intensified in recent days, drawing criticism from beyond Maryland and prompting renewed scrutiny of how the governor has described his service.