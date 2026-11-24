Seattle Department of Transportation closes 2nd Avenue emergency, while SR 410 and I-5 face disruptions. AAA forecasts 82 million travelers for Thanksgiving weekend.

Downtown Seattle experienced a severe traffic interruption on Tuesday when the Seattle Department of Transportation mandated the closure of all southbound lanes on 2nd Avenue. The shutdown, which began at approximately 10 a.m., stretches from Pine Street to Union Street and was necessitated by a critical situation involving multiple emergency vehicles blocking the roadway. This substantial blockage has created immediate and significant congestion for commuters navigating the city center.

A City of Seattle spokesperson confirmed to KIRO Newsradio that emergency crews responded to a person in crisis, requiring the heavy presence of first responders to manage the scene. The department advised all travelers to utilize alternate routes to avoid the delays associated with this emergency blockage. Drivers in the area are urged to exercise caution and allow for extra time when traveling through the downtown corridor.

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The disruption in Seattle occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional travel demands. The American Automobile Association has reported a near-record number of travelers, estimating that approximately 82 million people will journey during the Thanksgiving weekend. This surge in movement places immense pressure on local infrastructure and makes awareness of specific closures like the 2nd Avenue incident even more critical for motorists.

Traffic challenges extended beyond the city limits into rural areas where the Washington State Department of Transportation reported severe conditions on State Route 410. All lanes of SR 410 were blocked in both directions near Enumclaw due to downed power lines lying directly in the roadway. These hazardous conditions posed a risk to anyone attempting to traverse this corridor and necessitated detours for regional travelers.

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Further north, the Interstate system experienced its own share of incidents that impacted northbound traffic. Northbound lanes on Interstate 5 were closed at the exit for Marvin Road following a multi-vehicle collision. This accident required immediate attention from emergency responders, and motorists traveling in this direction were urged to seek alternative paths to bypass the scene and avoid significant delays.

In a positive development for regional connectivity, the SR 536 Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon resumed operation on Tuesday. The bridge, which connects key areas in Skagit County, reopened to traffic in both directions by 5 p.m. This restoration of service was timed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to help mitigate congestion as travel volumes increased across the state.

The reopening of the Skagit River Bridge is particularly significant given the broader travel trends forecasted for the holiday season. With the AAA projecting such high volumes of road users, the timely restoration of this vital link helps absorb some of the pressure from the concurrent disruptions elsewhere. The coordination between city and state agencies is essential to managing these competing demands on the road network.

The combination of emergency closures on 2nd Avenue, SR 410, and Interstate 5, alongside the scheduled reopening of the SR 536 bridge, highlights the complex nature of holiday travel logistics in Washington State. Drivers faced a mix of unexpected disruptions and planned traffic management strategies during a traditionally busy travel period.

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Commuters and holiday travelers were advised to remain vigilant regarding road conditions throughout the day. The potential for delays was high due to the convergence of emergency responses and elevated holiday traffic volumes. Awareness of these specific closures allowed for better route planning and helped reduce frustration during a time when efficient travel is most valued by the public.