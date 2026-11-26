Less daylight and colder temperatures can affect more than our daily routines. For some people, winter brings a recurring pattern of depression known as seasonal affective disorder.

Daniel Allen emphasizes the biological impact of less daylight and colder temperatures. IDAHO FALLS — The shorter amount of daylight and colder temperatures can affect more than our daily routines.

For some people, winter brings a recurring pattern of depression known as seasonal affective disorder. And sometimes, the added pressures of the holidays can make it especially difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is absolutely a thing, particularly in the northern hemisphere," said Daniel Allen, a licensed clinical professional counselor with Creekside Counseling. Seasonal affective disorder, often referred to as SAD, is a seasonal pattern that can affect a person's mood, energy and motivation.