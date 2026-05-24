Seasonal Art Series and Narrative Advances Highlight New Episodes and Film Release

The Four Seasons With Maomao and Jinshi project returns with a second phase that celebrates overlooked characters through monthly flower‑themed illustrations, while the upcoming third season and a December 2026 feature film expand the storyline, focusing on Jinshi’s reclaimed royal role and a mystery in northern farming villages.

The beloved monthly art series known as The Four Seasons With Maomao and Jinshi has continued to captivate fans since its launch in July 2024.

Each month the creators release a richly detailed illustration on the twenty‑second, portraying the core characters amid the natural palette of the current season. The initial run ran from July 2024 through June 2025 and highlighted everyday moments inside the imperial palace, featuring figures such as Jinshi, Xiaolan, Shisui Loulan, Lihua, Gyokoyou and her daughter Lingli.

These visuals combined lush botanical backdrops with subtle storytelling, allowing viewers to glimpse the gentle rhythms of palace life while subtly foreshadowing larger narrative arcs. In July 2025 the project entered its second phase, shifting focus toward the often overlooked members of the story world. This iteration places particular emphasis on the Three Princesses of the Verdigris House and the characters Lakan and Lahan, offering a fresh perspective on their personalities through the symbolism of monthly blooming flowers.

For the April illustration the spotlight falls on Maomao and Joka, one of the Three Princesses who played a pivotal role in raising Maomao within the Verdigris House. Joka is depicted handing a basket of pink peonies to Maomao; the peony traditionally represents feminine beauty, compassion and gentleness, traits that align closely with Joka’s nurturing nature.

The artwork not only celebrates the seasonal flora but also weaves a deeper narrative thread that connects each character’s growth to the qualities embodied by the chosen blossom. Parallel to the visual project, the storyline of the series itself has progressed dramatically. Following the failed rebellion of the Shi Clan, Jinshi has formally abandoned his former disguise as a eunuch and reclaimed his rightful status as a member of the royal lineage.

Embracing his role as the Moon Prince, he now confronts the lingering fallout of the Shi Clan’s downfall and takes on the responsibility of safeguarding the kingdom’s stability. When troubling reports emerge from the northern farming villages—a region still haunted by unrest—Jinshi seeks Maomao’s insight to uncover the root cause of the mysterious disturbances. Their joint investigation promises to reveal hidden forces that threaten the agrarian heartland, setting the stage for the upcoming third season.

The third season is slated to debut its first cour in October 2026 as part of the broader Fall 2026 lineup, bringing renewed excitement to the fanbase. Complementing the televised continuation, a brand‑new feature film is scheduled for a Japanese theatrical release in December 2026. This film will present an entirely original storyline, expanding the universe beyond the arc covered in the television series.

While a worldwide release date has yet to be announced, it is expected that plans will be unveiled after the domestic premiere, potentially opening the narrative to an international audience later in the following year. Enthusiasts anticipate that both the season and the film will deepen the mythos surrounding Maomao, Jinshi and the myriad characters they encounter, delivering fresh emotional resonance through the intertwining of seasonal symbolism and political intrigue.

Fans have praised the project for its meticulous attention to botanical detail, its respectful treatment of supporting characters, and its seamless integration of visual art with plot development. The consistent monthly release schedule has cultivated a ritualistic anticipation, turning each new illustration into a communal event across social platforms. As the series moves toward its next milestones, the synergy between the artwork and the evolving storyline continues to reinforce the franchise’s reputation for layered storytelling and aesthetic excellence





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