The Season 35 winner shares insights on trust and vulnerability following the November 24 finale. Details on the redemption dance and instant challenge outcomes are included.

The Season 35 winner reflected on the power of trust and vulnerability immediately following the finale broadcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2025. The champion emphasized that the journey required absolute faith in his partner, Witney Carson, noting that their mutual belief was essential to their success.

Finale Night Dance Performances

The remaining five couples delivered three distinct routines during the Tuesday, November 24, broadcast. One specific dance style was selected by a judge to serve as a redemption dance for the contestants. This format added a layer of unpredictability to the evening as pairs prepared for their final moments in the ballroom.

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In addition to the structured routines, the finale featured freestyle performances and an instant dance challenge. These segments tested the dancers' ability to adapt quickly under pressure. The variety of challenges ensured that every couple had to demonstrate their full range of technical skills and artistic expression.

The Champion's Philosophy on Trust

The winner described his experience as a dream come true, highlighting trust and vulnerability as the two most important lessons. He stated that he had absolute and complete faith in Witney Carson. This unwavering support was reciprocal, as she shared the same level of trust in him throughout the competition.

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He explained that they believed in each other one thousand percent. Their approach focused on ensuring that every routine was fun and felt right. They maintained that as long as these conditions were met, the performances would be great regardless of the specific challenges faced.

The champion admitted that letting go of emotional guards was crucial to his personal growth. He described a process of filtering out external pressures to allow emotions to surface naturally. This included moments of crying and ecstatic happiness, which he accepted as part of the authentic experience.

Impact and Future Prospects

The Season 35 winner noted the power in being vulnerable and keeping his heart on his sleeve. He acknowledged that this emotional openness allowed him to connect more deeply with the audience and the judges. The experience transformed his understanding of performance and personal resilience.

Other notable figures made headlines during the same timeframe. Gabriel Iglesias required assistance off stage after falling ill, prompting an update from his representative. Additionally, Dax Shepard discussed his mental health and marriage struggles amid backlash involving Kristen Bell.

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Despite these other stories, the focus remained on the culmination of the dance competition. The winner's reflections provided a sobering counterpoint to the high-energy performances. His emphasis on emotional honesty resonated with viewers long after the broadcast ended.

The finale successfully revealed a new ballroom champion through a combination of technical skill and emotional depth. The redemption dance and instant challenge ensured that the outcome remained contested until the final moments. The winner's journey serves as a case study in the importance of partnership and emotional intelligence.