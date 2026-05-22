Season 3 of the Anime Series is Almost Here: New Collaborations, Visuals, and a Feature Film

Season 3 of the anime series is still a few months away from its premiere, but it is expected to bring new collaborations and visuals. The upcoming season will have a first cour premiering in October this year, with 12-13 episodes. The second cour is scheduled for Spring 2027, and the anime is expected to have a similar episode schedule as the first cour. The series will also release its first feature film in December this year, which will follow a completely new story not part of the light novel. The Japanese release date has been confirmed, and international fans might expect a theatrical release or a streaming update after the film's debut. A pop-up shop featuring new merchandise based on original illustrations will be held at Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores in June and August. The visual features a new look at the main characters wearing their traditional clothes with pastel colors. The story will continue with Maomao's endeavors as Jinshi asks her to solve mysterious cases across the kingdom. The first cour will focus on the fifth volume of the light novel and Volume 6. The scale of power within the Palace, especially in the Rear Palace, is shifting after the birth of Gyokuyou's son, and the title of the Crown Prince will now go to the newborn prince. The story also needs to explore the truth behind Jinshi's birth, which remains a secret in the palace. Catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll.

Season 3 of the anime series is still a few months away from its premiere, but it is expected to bring new collaborations and visuals.

The upcoming season will have a first cour premiering in October this year, with 12-13 episodes. The second cour is scheduled for Spring 2027, and the anime is expected to have a similar episode schedule as the first cour. The series will also release its first feature film in December this year, which will follow a completely new story not part of the light novel.

The Japanese release date has been confirmed, and international fans might expect a theatrical release or a streaming update after the film's debut. A pop-up shop featuring new merchandise based on original illustrations will be held at Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores in June and August. The visual features a new look at the main characters wearing their traditional clothes with pastel colors.

The story will continue with Maomao's endeavors as Jinshi asks her to solve mysterious cases across the kingdom. The first cour will focus on the fifth volume of the light novel and Volume 6. The scale of power within the Palace, especially in the Rear Palace, is shifting after the birth of Gyokuyou's son, and the title of the Crown Prince will now go to the newborn prince.

The story also needs to explore the truth behind Jinshi's birth, which remains a secret in the palace. Catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll





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Anime Season 3 New Collaborations Visuals Feature Film Pop-Up Shop Merchandise Original Illustrations Pastel Colors Mysterious Cases Northern Farming Villages Crown Prince Truth Behind Jinshi's Birth Light Novel Crunchyroll

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