Season 2 of The Hunting Wives is a darkly funny, addictive treat

Sign up for The A.V. The erotic Netflix thriller turns up the heat between Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow—and puts them through a role reversal, too.

‘ most appealing quality is that it has no qualms about what kind of TV show it is: topical yet unserious, a whodunit with ludicrous plot twists, and, crucially, as sexy and sapphic as possible. Created by Rebecca Cutter and based on May Cobb’s 2021 beach read of the same name, season one centered on the illicit affair between a liberal, timid Sophie O’Neil , and a beguiling, manipulative right-wing socialite, Margo Banks .

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Throw in tawdry small-town gossip, corrupt officials, multiple murders, kidnappings, blackmail schemes, and jilted exes seeking revenge, and you have a darkly funny, addictive drama in the vein ofSeason two continues on a thornier but innately engaging path. Cutter moves on from the campy culture war sparked by Sophie’s arrival in Maple Brook, Texas.