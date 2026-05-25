Season 2 and 3 of The Hunting Wives may be around the corner

New updates on when the second and third seasons of The Hunting Wives will be released, including the involvement of Dermot Mulroney and the expectations for the second season.

Season 2 and 3 may not be far from release, according to a new update. The first season made its debut last year and was completed.

Dermot Mulroney also shared a massive update on Season 3, saying, "And even better news is that Season 3 is in prep. I think they’ve got writers in the room, and they’re cooking up a third season already. And that should begin filming in the fall. So, that’s great news for all the fans of The Hunting Wives.

". Given the latest update, it seems The Hunting Wives Season 2 and Season 3 may arrive at some point in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Although an official announcement is yet to be made. The Hunting Wives also features Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Matz, and Evan Jonigkeit, among others.

Last year in December, Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news. He brings his passion and expertise on popular video games and movies to write captivating pieces for the readers. In his free time, you can find him playing his favorite games or watching a flick or TV series to stay updated with the world of Entertainment and Gaming





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