While the restaurant did not point to a single reason for the abrupt closure, they hinted at the suffering Malibu has faced in recent years.

dining destination is closing its doors, leaving longtime customers and the local community heartbroken. Ollo Malibu announced its unexpected closure Friday evening through an emotional Instagram post, opening with the words, “This is goodbye, Malibu.

”Located in the heart of Malibu, Ollo first opened in 2015, taking over the space previously occupied by Coogie’s, a restaurant that had served the community for 25 years. In a particularly sudden announcement, the restaurant revealed that Friday would be its final day of business. The farewell video was posted at approximately 7:30 p.m., just 90 minutes before the restaurant permanently closed its doors.

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The community favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Malibu announced their closure 90 minutes before closing their doors forever. The heart-wrenching Instagram caption thanked the Malibu community for several years of meals, celebrations, laughter and memories. They emphasized the community that turned into family for the restaurant.

“This decision is gut-wrenching, deeply emotional, and incredibly difficult. We searched for every possible way forward, held on for as long as we could, and gave everything we had to keep our doors open. But as painful as it is, we know this is the best decision we can make at this time,” the restaurant wrote.

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“You are the heart and soul of this restaurant. You showed up through the hardest days, welcomed everyone with love, and created magic that made Ollo so special. ” While the restaurant did not point to a single reason for the abrupt closure, they hinted at the suffering Malibu has faced in recent years.

“Sadly, years of fires, floods, ongoing PCH challenges, and circumstances beyond our control have taken a toll and we simply can no longer overcome. ” Ollo did not attribute the closure to a single reason, but rather pointed to several setbacks across Malibu.

“The end of an era. So many date nights here, breakfasts, and cozy dinners. Heartbreaking. We will miss you,” one commenter wrote.

The family behind the restaurant opened the renovated eatery with a refurnished interior and refreshed menu. Owner Nate Heydari’s restaurant was described as Californian cuisine with a Mediterranean-Italian twist. The restaurant closed its goodbye message with heartfelt gratitude for its community.

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“But sometimes, the hardest decision is also the right one. And sometimes, loving something with all your heart means finding the strength to let it go. ” “Our doors may close, but the memories and friendships live on forever. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story.

”The community favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Malibu announced their closure 90 minutes before closing their doors forever. Ollo did not attribute the closure to a single reason, but rather pointed to several setbacks across Malibu.