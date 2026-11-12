Searchlight Pictures Enters Merch Partnership With Universal Music’s Bravado (Exclusive)

The deal marks the first time UMG's merch arm has partnered with a film studio, as Bravado seeks more clients outside of music. Their first merch drop is for Searchlight's 'Wild Horse Nine.'

, the companies announced on Wednesday, marking the first time Bravado has worked with a film studio on merchandise.including t-shirts as well as a bowling bag, signet rings, a scarf, passport holder and keychain among other offerings.

They’re also selling vinyl from the film’s soundtrack.

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“We’re excited to partner with Bravado to explore new and innovative ways to bring Searchlight films to life beyond the screen,” Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures said in a statement. “Their creative vision and forward-thinking approach make them a great fit for our studio, andBravado handles branding and merchandise for a wide swath of superstars including the Rolling Stones,Post Malone, Guns N’ Roses, and A$AP Rocky among many others.

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Bravado’s clientele is mostly music brands, though the company also works with Harley-Davidson and Travis Pastrana’s Channel 199. Searchlight represents the first time a film studio has partnered with Bravado on merch and reflects the merch company’s broader strategy in looking to court new business. The deal comes months after Bravado appointed Dan Goldberg as SVP of Strategy & New Ventures, where he was tasked with finding new verticals for the company beyond its typical music partnerships.

“Searchlight has built an incredible catalog of films that people have real connections to and we’re thrilled to be working with them as our first partner in film and entertainment,” Goldberg said in a statement. “Great films create lasting fandom, and we see a real opportunity to build on that through products and experiences that extend those stories beyond the screen. ”