Rebecca Taylor, a 26-year-old pregnant inmate, escaped from a New Mexico corrections vehicle during a lunch stop at a Whataburger in Albuquerque. She remains at large as multiple agencies search bus and train stations.

A pregnant inmate has been on the run for more than a day after escaping from a New Mexico corrections vehicle during a Whataburger pit stop in Albuquerque, sparking a massive multi-agency search.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, bolted from custody on Wednesday morning while being transported back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants after a prenatal medical appointment, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department. Taylor was being escorted by three law enforcement officers when the transport team stopped for lunch at a Whataburger in Albuquerque around 11:35 a.m. local time. She was not restrained due to her pregnancy.

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Inmate Steals Corrections Vehicle

During the stop, Taylor unbuckled her seat belt, climbed into the driver's seat, and drove away in the corrections vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV. The other inmate in the vehicle at the time was able to get out and was taken back into custody, authorities said. The corrections vehicle was found abandoned later Wednesday in an Albuquerque neighborhood. An orange prison jumpsuit Taylor was wearing when she escaped was also found discarded in Albuquerque.

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A cellphone found near Almosa Park in southwest Albuquerque by a local civilian was turned over to the New Mexico State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officials said they were following up leads on Thursday and searching bus and train stations for Taylor, who has ties to both Texas and the Albuquerque area. She is originally from Cleveland. Taylor was behind bars on multiple theft and burglary charges.

All state prisons have remained on lockdown as multiple search teams scour public transportation and the surrounding area for the pregnant inmate. The Western New Mexico Correctional Facility is located in Grants, about 80 miles west of Albuquerque. Officials warned that Taylor could be unpredictable. The New Mexico Corrections Department said in a statement, Please use caution, and do not attempt to approach her.

Authorities Continue Search for Taylor

Wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react unexpectedly if approached or confronted. Anyone who spots Taylor or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. The multi-agency search involves state and local law enforcement fanned out across the Albuquerque area. Authorities are focusing on bus and train stations due to her ties to the region and Texas. The investigation is ongoing.