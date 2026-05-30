Search underway for man suspected of killing a Virginia sheriff's deputy

A Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded Friday when a man opened fire on deputies.

Israeli soldiers share rare accounts from Gaza, describing ongoing killings despite the ceasefireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasJudge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump's $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' settlement fundOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? You should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Trump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump But is she also a person?

You should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Trump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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