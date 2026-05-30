Search Suspended for Man Possibly Swept Away in Okanogan River Amid Dangerous Conditions

Authorities have suspended the search for a man believed to be Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People after he was reported face-down in Washington's Okanogan River. Search efforts were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents following heavy rain. The family, including brother Bear Brown, suspects the missing individual struggles with substance abuse and pleads for privacy as they await confirmation.

Authorities in Okanogan County, Washington , have suspended their search for a man believed to have been swept away in the Okanogan River after receiving a distress call.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies, along with agents from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, conducted an extensive search operation using boats, personal watercraft, sonar, and divers. The search area expanded from the last known location where the man was seen. A canine trained in detecting human remains, brought in from Spokane, was deployed, and officials used implements to drag the river bottom.

Despite these efforts, the male individual has not been located, and no signs of him have been found. Weather conditions rapidly deteriorated during the search, ultimately forcing authorities to call off operations until further notice. The press release stated that after rainfall the previous night, the river level and current speed increased significantly. The strong, active flow made it unlikely that the person had remained near the spot where he was last observed.

Authorities cited dangerous river conditions and the need for more focused information as reasons for suspending the search. They emphasized that the identity of the male has not been confirmed and will not be publicly released until next of kin are notified. The missing man is reportedly Matt Brown, a 43-year-old who appeared on the television series Alaskan Bush People. His brother, Bear Brown, 38, shared details about Matt's personal struggles via TikTok on May 28.

Bear claimed that Matt has been dealing with alcohol and drug issues for a long time, and hinted at other undisclosed problems. He addressed rumors that Matt was seen floating in the river, saying he cannot confirm the reports but believes there is a very high chance it was his brother. Bear also criticized disrespectful comments from online observers, asking for empathy during the family's uncertainty.

A source close to the family explained that they are not sure what to believe, hoping the information is wrong, and that they are in contact with police. Gabe Brown has been the primary family member in contact with Matt. The situation remains unresolved as the search is paused pending improved conditions and additional leads





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Okanogan River Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Bear Brown Search Suspended Washington Currents Substance Abuse

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