Search ongoing for gunman who opened fire in Columbus Kroger parking lot

Police say they are investigating a shooting in a University District grocery store parking lot Sunday afternoon that left one person injured while fleeing the

Police say they are investigating a shooting in a University District grocery store parking lot Sunday afternoon that left one person injured while fleeing the gunfire.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the Kroger at 1350 N. High St. following reports that a suspect in a black van had fired multiple rounds at a fleeing victim. Authorities are searching for the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall Black male wearing a white shirt and black pants, who fled the area in the van. While initial dispatch reports indicated a possible shooting victim, Columbus police confirmed the person was only grazed by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police major crimes section at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS . Two people are in custody and police are searching for two other suspects following a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and shut down a major Ohio highwA man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in Linden overnight.

Police were called to the 900 block of East 22nd Street around 2:45 a.m., where theyPolice are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night on the south side of Columbus. Memorial Golf Tournament 3rd round suspended due to inclement weather The Memorial Tournament is shaping up for a long Sunday. After multiple weather delays during the third round, play was finally suspended for good at 5:55 p.m.JT





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