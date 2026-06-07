Search intensifies for suspects after at least 12 wounded at Ohio festival

No suspects were in custody after police said at least a dozen people were wounded in a shooting near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday night.

Police investigate where multiple people were shot at a community festival at Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. near an annual street festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded around 5:37 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours, and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police said 10 of the victims were reported to be in stable condition, while two others remain in critical condition.

"As far as violence, this is over the top," Investigative Lt. Dan Gerken said during a news conference. Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report. Police stand near where multiple people were shot at a community festival Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio.

manhunt for suspectsDeputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said during a news conference that investigators believe the shooting involved at least two gunmen who “were probably shooting at each other. ”"It's just a shame, you know, a few people, for whatever reason, going through their heads, decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many, many years," Heffernan said.

"We had the security in place, just so that something like this wouldn't happen and unfortunately, best laid plans, it happened anyway," he added. As of early Sunday morning, authorities have not released descriptions of any suspects or identified a possible motive.





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