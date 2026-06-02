Search Intensifies for Missing Special Needs Student Who Vanished During School Beach Trip

A 14-year-old student with special needs disappeared in the ocean during a school trip to Wildwood, New Jersey, prompting a major search operation involving the Coast Guard, police, and fire departments. The incident has raised serious questions about supervision and lifeguard presence.

A frantic search is underway after a schoolboy with special needs vanished into the ocean during a school trip . Davoris Carter III, 14, was on an excursion with his classmates in Wildwood , New Jersey, when he disappeared after wading into the water.

The US Coast Guard responded to a call of swimmers in distress at around 1.35pm on Monday after the teenager went into the ocean fully clothed. Carter, from Philadelphia, had been accompanied on the trip by a family member and several staff members as the children required closer supervision, according to his grandmother, Kenya Pippen.

'Every child that went to the beach has a one-on-one because they're special needs,' she told ABC 6 News. Carter's family member had gone briefly to get food, not realizing the teenager had gone into the water with three other children who were swimming toward a flag, Pippen told the outlet.

'As far as I know, no staff member got into the water with any of the children,' she added, highlighting her frustration. No lifeguards were on duty at the beach, Pippen said, adding that families had been warned of this, as is customary for the time of year.

'There were no lifeguards present at all, and they still allowed these children with special needs to get into the water with no adults,' Pippen added. She said that only one grown-up waded into the water in the end, while several others were just 'standing there.

' The adult who did wade in thought that 'maybe were scared,' according to Pippen. 'If you're scared of water, don't let children in the water unsupervised, going that far our, not calling them back when they get out of your eyesight,' she said. The Coast Guard combed the waters around 500 yards offshore near Morey's Piers.

Included in the efforts were helicopters and boats that scanned the ocean for hours, with the New Jersey State police assisting with drones and all-terrain vehicles on the shore, the outlet reported. Before the Coast Guard was deployed, the Wildwood Fire Department had already started to make its way to the scene, a fire chief told ABC 6.

'Our personnel heard it before the dispatch and were on the move,' Ernie Troiano III said. Wildwood Beach Patrol ALERT Team, consisting of three lifeguards, were also on duty and responded, according to the police department. As emergency crews arrived, police were pulling three swimmers from the water.

'One of the patrolmen actually was escorting three individuals out at the time, was helping them out of the water as we were pulling onto the scene,' Troiano added. An officer helped the three swimmers out of the water; one was transported to Cooper University Cape Regional Hospital for treatment, while the other two were treated on scene, police said. The swimmer in hospital is said to be in stable condition.

However, the strong currents made the rescue operation more difficult, he added.

'The water was running pretty strong north to south when we went down there, so our rescue efforts were focused on that,' he said. 'We took into consideration the tide cycle, the way the currents were running. ' All that was left of Carter on the shore were his swim trunks, which his mother had found, Pippen said. The boy's grandmother said he is a 'great' and 'happy kid.

' 'As much as I want to cry, I'm so angry, because I cannot believe as adults you would allow something like this to happen,' she added. 'I think it's a disgrace and somebody will be held accountable, but none of this can bring back my grandson.

' Carter's mother wrote on Facebook: 'My baby I don't understand and then to not call me for over a hour after you were missing and when ya did just it's an emergency and that's it. ' The director of Delta School, Philadelphia, where Carter is a student, said the institution is devastated by his disappearance and it has been cooperative with the investigation.

The search for Davoris Carter III continues as family demands answers over supervision and safety protocols during the school trip





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Missing Child Special Needs School Trip Ocean Search Wildwood Supervision Coast Guard Lifeguards

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