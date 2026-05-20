Search Intensifies for Katie Price's Missing Husband Lee Andrews Amid Social Media Sightings

Katie Price seeks help finding her husband Lee Andrews, who she claims was kidnapped, while friends report seeing him active online.

The search for Lee Andrews , the husband of well-known personality Katie Price , has intensified following shocking claims that he may have been seen active on social media despite his disappearance.

Katie, who is 47 years old, has made an emotional and public plea for assistance in locating her spouse, whom she believes has been kidnapped. According to her accounts, Lee was last known to be held against his will and tied up in the back of a van. He has now been missing for six days, and the situation became critical after he suddenly stopped responding during a conversation last week, leading Katie to fear for his safety.

This disappearance has sent shockwaves through her inner circle, with friends and family now scrambling to find any trace of his whereabouts. Further complications have emerged following the release of a series of cryptic text messages sent by Lee shortly before he vanished. These messages, sent in the early hours of a Thursday morning in Dubai time, indicate a confusing and alarming sequence of events.

In the initial texts, Lee claimed that he had been arrested and assured Katie that he was okay, promising to be in touch soon. However, as the dialogue continued, the nature of his claims shifted. He informed his wife that he was being taken to a black site and mentioned that the people detaining him had seized his other phone.

In an attempt to provide a lifeline, Lee shared his live location and urged Katie to contact the embassy for help. He later described himself as being detained in a van, an account that has fueled Katie's conviction that he is being held illegally. Adding a new twist to the investigation, Luisa Zissman, a former Apprentice star and close friend of Katie, has joined the search efforts.

After returning to her base in Dubai, Luisa began digging for clues and claimed to have discovered that Lee was active on Facebook Messenger as recently as Monday. This discovery has raised significant questions, as it suggests that whoever is holding Lee may be allowing him intermittent access to social media.

Luisa shared her findings with her followers, noting the strange contradiction that while he appears active online, he has not reached out to request help or provide his exact location. Luisa has been documenting her journey through videos on her social media pages, though she admitted that her initial efforts have not yet yielded a successful rescue. The emotional fallout has extended to Lee's mother, Trisha, a psychic medium who has expressed deep concern for her son's well-being.

While Trisha is desperate for his safe return, she has expressed some skepticism regarding the specific details of the kidnapping narrative. She questioned the use of cables to tie him up, suggesting that standard handcuffs would be more typical for an arrest. While she initially worried that the situation was being exploited for social media attention, after speaking directly with Katie, she recognized the genuine terror and worry the celebrity is feeling.

Friends of Katie have also stepped forward to defend her, insisting that this is not a publicity stunt and that she is completely blindsided by the disappearance of her fourth husband. As the days pass without a confirmed sighting or a safe return, the family continues to plead for information from the public. Katie has shared the final communications she received from Lee in the hope that technical details or specific phrasing might help authorities track him down.

The mention of a black site and the involvement of a van have added a layer of mystery and danger to the case. With the police and embassy potentially involved, the family remains in a state of high anxiety, hoping that the digital footprint spotted by Luisa Zissman will eventually lead them to Lee and provide the answers they desperately need to resolve this harrowing ordeal





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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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