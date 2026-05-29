Search for missing mom resumes in Bahamas after GPS data contradict husband’s story

The search for missing American mom Lynette Hooker is set to restart after Bahamian authorities approved a request to comb new areas in the sea, reports said. The move comes after GPS data on a mar…

Trump says US naval blockade on Iran 'will now be lifted' -- as he huddles in Situation Room for 'final determination' on dealThe search for missing American mom Lynette Hooker is set to restart after Bahamian authorities approved a request to comb new areas in the sea, reports said.what he first told cops about how his wife went overboard on the way to their yacht, the Soulmate, on April 4, sources close to the probeThey are set to focus on an area within the Sea of Abaco, which is around 25 feet deep.

Data from the GPS suggest Hooker’s cellphone was in areas that have not yet been searched. The FBI reportedly is processing evidence at a lab in Quantico, Virginia, one official said, without sharing any further details. The major development comes almost a month after the US Coast Guard appealed for information about Michigan mom Lynette’s disappearance.

, more than a week after Lynette vanished — and he fled even though he had said his sole focus was to find his wife of 25 years. The Hookers left Hope Town around 7:30 p.m. April 4, traveling through rough waters near Elbow Cay off the Abacos. Brian claimed his wife fell overboard with the boat’s keys, cutting off the engine. He said he paddled to Marsh Harbour, arriving around 4 a.m. the next day.

“He said he was on a cay, like at a bar, having something to eat or drink, and they came out to go to another place or back to their boat, but somehow they got out in the rough weather, and they had that incident, the lady overboard,” Smith recalled. Smith probed him on why Brian didn’t raise the alarm while at sea — to which he claimed he sent up two flares, to which passing boats didn’t respond.

Brian claimed the wind pushed him away from his wife, according to Smith. Facebook, “I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. ” That post is now unavailable.

The Hookers documented their experiences on their yacht online — but in the days following Lynette’s disappearance, details came to light suggesting a violent relationship.following a domestic incident at her Kentwood home — and Brian had blood pouring from his nose, according to an arrest reportBrian claimed Lynette had punched him four to five times in the face during the bust-up. Lynette alleged Brian hit her once before choking her.





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