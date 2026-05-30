Search for Missing Michigan Woman Lynette Hooker Continues with Forensic Probe of Sailboat and U.S. Dive Team Deployment

The fate of Lynette Hooker, who vanished during a sailing trip in the Bahamas with her husband, remains unknown. A forensic investigation of their sailboat and a U.S. dive team search based on GPS data are underway.

The search for Lynette Hooker , a 55-year-old American woman who vanished during a sailing trip in the Bahamas with her husband, is ongoing. The U.S. Coast Guard has towed their sailboat, the 'Soulmate', to Florida and is conducting a forensic investigation.

A U.S. dive team has been dispatched to search new areas in the Sea of Abaco, identified through GPS data from Brian Hooker's electronic devices. Hooker initially reported his wife fell overboard while they were returning to the boat in a dinghy, but he did not report her missing for eight hours. The dive team's search is based on location data that contradicts Hooker's initial statements to investigators.

Accusations of domestic violence and threats of violence by Hooker have been made by both Lynette's daughter and mother. The case has garnered significant attention, drawing comparisons to the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba. The Hookers had been married for 25 years and were documenting their sailing trips on social media. The sailboat was seized after it left the Bahamas and is currently docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brian Hooker was initially detained but later released from Bahamian custody. Federal authorities have not charged Hooker with any crime, but the investigation by the Coast Guard Investigative Service continues





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Lynette Hooker Missing Person Sailing Trip Bahamas Forensic Investigation GPS Data

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