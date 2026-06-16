Search for missing hiker called off around Lake Poway

Sheriff’s detectives and search and rescue volunteers conducted a search Saturday but found “nothing of note.”

A view of Lake Poway and the pier from the Lake Poway Trail on March 20. The search for a person believed to have gone missing while hiking near Lake Poway was called off after sheriff’s investigators and search and rescue volunteers combed the area Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said the unidentified hiker was “believed to have gone missing on the trail and never returned home or contacted family. ” Investigators from the sheriff’s Major Crimes Division and volunteers of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team completed a search Saturday in and around the trails of Lake Poway, ending about 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Juan Marquez said Sunday. The identity, gender and age of the missing person were not provided.

No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding the missing person, why criminal investigators were involved in the search, or when the person went missing.

“Major Crimes Division takes missing persons cases usually when someone has been missing for over 30 days,” Marquez said. “We also handle cases suspicious in nature or when asked by the affected command to assist in locating the individual. There are a few other reasons we take on a case. ”





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