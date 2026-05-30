Search for ‘Alaskan Bush People’ alum Matt Brown called off after dangerous storm

The authorities have stopped their search efforts due to this alarming weather condition.

from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, officials have suspended their search efforts in Washington’s Okanogan River — where an unidentified man is said to have gone missing.

They explained that river conditions, including water levels, were too dangerous following fresh rainfall. Authorities no longer believe that the individual would even be found in that specific area of water due to to the high currents. The search for “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown has been called off after severe weather in the area.

The Saturday press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office , states that they have stopped searching Washington’s Okanogan River, where an unidentified man is said to have gone missing, because of high water levels and currents. On Friday, personnel from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, divers, and cadaver dogs scaled the river for any signs of the person. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate anyone.

Now, the sheriff’s office is hoping to gain additional knowledge that could narrow down the search area. The update come on the heels of Brown’s brother, Bear Brown, taking to social media to tell followers he fears his older sibling is dead. Authorities don’t believe that the unidentified person would be found in that specific area of water due to the rapid movement of the river.

On Thursday, the former reality star’s brother, Bear Brown, told social media followers in a video that he feared his older sibling was dead. While Bear couldn’t confirm the news, he said that the former reality star was spotted “floating down the river. ”“All the witnesses are saying that it was Matt,” Bear insisted.

“Someone definitely did, and a lot of people are thinking that it’s him. … It looks like it is. … It’s looking very likely that it is the case. ” The distraught family member revealed that the eldest of the bunch “has been struggling for a long time with alcohol and with drugs.

”“That was the last time I saw him,” Bear recounted.

“And he called me after that, and he said that he had fallen off the wagon. And I was like, ‘Well, get back on it, man. Everybody falls off. Just get back on it.

Go to rehab if you’ve got to. You got this. You’ve fought it a lot before. ’” He added that he had heard his brother was going through a “really bad breakup” and possibly drinking too much.

Matt is estranged from his family at the moment, but Bear claims it was by his own volition.issued a press release that stated someone called 911 on Wednesday claiming they spoke to a man who was seated in the shallow part of the Okanogan River.

“The caller turned away from the man sitting in the river, heard a sound, turned back toward the man in the water and saw the man was facedown in the water drifting away in the current,” the press release read. Last week, Matt went live on YouTube, in which he was nude and holding what seemed to be a gun.

The statement noted that a gun was later recovered from the area where this unidentified individual was last seen. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, contact the The search for"Alaskan Bush People" star Matt Brown has been called off after severe weather in the area.

The Saturday press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office , states that they have stopped searching Washington’s Okanogan River, where an unidentified man is said to have gone missing, because of high water levels and currents. Authorities don't believe that the unidentified person would be found in that specific area of water due to the rapid movement of the river.

On Thursday, the former reality star's brother, Bear Brown, told social media followers in a video that he feared his older sibling was dead. Matt is estranged from his family at the moment, but Bear claims it was by his own volition. Last week, Matt went live on YouTube, in which he was nude and holding what seemed to be a gun.





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