Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills at Least 8, Injures 17; Rescue Continues

A three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn, killing at least eight people and injuring 17 others. Firefighters are still searching for survivors in the rubble, with two of the dead identified as construction workers from a neighboring site.

At least eight people are dead and 17 others injured after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn at the edge of a construction site, New York City officials said Thursday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the updated death toll and said two of the victims were workers from the neighboring construction site that is being eyed as a potential cause of the collapse. One victim was identified as 26-year-old Jose Luis Caguana, a dad and construction worker, according to the New York Post. The building came down Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn. Two deaths were announced Wednesday and the remaining victims were confirmed Thursday as rescue crews continued digging through the wreckage.

Also read Building Collapse in Brooklyn Kills Two, Injures 19 Including Seven Children

Injured Rescue Efforts Continue Despite Rain

At least 17 people have been injured, including three firefighters, Mamdani said, though one report said 18 others were injured in the disaster. Firefighters and rescue crews worked through the night to clear debris from the site, FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters. She said the efforts would continue despite pouring rain until there is no hope of finding survivors.

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Heavy rain was forecast for the city on Thursday afternoon, and it was not immediately known how that would affect search efforts.

"To be clear, we have not shifted from rescue to recovery. We are still in the search and rescue phase," Bonsignore said.

"We always assume there are more people there until we can access the ground. " She described the rescue teams' work as dangerous and perilous, saying every move is choreographed. Both the fire commissioner and the mayor expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

"This is a devastating tragedy for New York, and our prayers are with those that are recovering in the hospital and those who have died," Bonsignore said. "The FDNY mourns with those families. " Mamdani posted on X: "There are no words for a loss of this magnitude. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today.

Scores of Firefighters Search Rubble Pile

" Scores of firefighters and police officers wielding pickaxes and power saws clambered over the rubble pile overnight. They punched holes through the ruins to pull dust-covered people from beneath piles of twisted wood and brick. Rescuers used dogs to sniff for survivors, and firefighters used orange buckets to remove debris from the rubble piles trying to reach people who may be trapped. About 250 firefighters were working the scene, Mamdani said.

On Wednesday night, firefighters pulled a woman, still alive and moving, out of a hole they had dug into the rubble pile. They hoisted her up on a stretcher and rushed her to a waiting ambulance. Additional people were pulled from beneath the pile as the night went on.

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One resident, Anderson Velez, told the New York Post he was at work when his wife called and said she and their two kids, ages 7 and 2, were trapped in the wreckage.

"She called me when the building collapsed while she was inside with rubble on top of her. She was screaming for someone to help get my son out and then the call cut off," he said. Velez later learned that his family had been pulled from the rubble alive. The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

Construction Site Excavation Under Investigation

New York City's buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, noted that when the building fell, construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building. Much of the rubble from the collapsed building, a mixed-use structure with apartments sitting atop ground-floor commercial space, wound up in a huge pile inside the construction pit.

Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing. Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project.

The FDNY commissioner said the scene was very reminiscent of the World Trade Center search, with chunks of the neighboring building likely to fall.