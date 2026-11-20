The collapse happened Nov. 11 as a crew of eight workers was painting and sandblasting the Long Creek Bridge in Point Lookout.

The collapse happened Nov. 11 as a crew of eight workers was painting and sandblasting the Long Creek Bridge in Point Lookout. More than a week after a scaffolding collapse on a Loop Parkway bridge left one worker dead and another missing, the family of the missing man says they are still holding out hope and searching for answers.

The collapse happened Nov. 11 as a crew of eight workers was painting and sandblasting the Long Creek Bridge in Point Lookout. According to New York State Police, Kleiton De Madeiros died after falling into the water when the scaffolding gave way. Another worker, Diogo De Oliveira, remains missing. State police said De Oliveira and De Madeiros fell into the water during the collapse, while six other workers were injured.

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The sister of the missing worker reached out through social media, identifying De Oliveira as her brother and describing the family's anguish as the search continues. The family is now calling for intensified search efforts as they continue to await word on De Oliveira's whereabouts. News 12 has contacted New York State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard for an update on the search for de Oliveira and is awaiting a response.01:11