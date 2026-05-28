Search concludes after raft capsizes along Lehigh River

Police told Action News that a raft overturned around 5 p.m. Wednesday, leaving several people stranded in the water.

A search has concluded after a raft capsized along the Lehigh River in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening. State police told Action News the raft overturned around 5 p.m. Wednesday, leaving several people stranded in the water.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said an active search had been launched for a missing person from a large group, but that search has since ended. Officials have not released the person's condition or whether they were part of a tour group or rafting company. Hal Resh of East Penn Township said he arrived at the park for a monthly meeting when he noticed the emergency response.

"It was a river rescue cause I watched the boats come in, and they put them on the river at that point. I knew something was going on," said Resh. Drone video showed a raft overturned and pinned against a fallen tree in the river. Police could also be seen near the Bowmanstown boat ramp off Bowman Road near the Rt. 895 bridge.

Witnesses said they saw a large group of young people near a pavilion and were later transported away on school buses. Rafts at the scene read "White Water Rafting Adventures.

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