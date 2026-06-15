Sean Strickland posts photo being escorted from UFC White House fan event

Strickland previously claimed that he had been barred from attending the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

middleweight champion Sean Strickland was removed by authorities from a UFC White House fan festival event on Sunday after claiming he had been previously barred from attending the UFC Freedom 250 event taking place at the White House.

Taking to X, Strickland posted a photo showing him being escorted by numerous authorities away from what appears to be the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on The Ellipse. His post included an American flag along with a remark saying,"Best fans in the world!

"on Sunday night, the U.S. Park Police said,"At approximately 7 pm, the U.S. Park Police received report of a disturbance within the UFC event. The unplanned presence of Sean Strickland drew significant attention from attendees, resulting in disorder. Due to concerns for Strickland’s safety and the safety of event patrons, personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, and other assisting agencies evacuated him safely from the area.

"In the post to X on June 3, Strickland made the announcement with a seemingly sarcastic tone while laughing, saying,"UFC higher-ups called me...they said, 'Sean, I got to apologize, but you're not Israeli enough to go to UFC 250"And I'm not really surprised. You know, I'm not really surprised. So, you know, I think, moving forward, I would like to just apologize to Israel. I'd like to say I'm sorry, you know.

I'd like to apologize to Trump. And I just want to prove that I'm Israeli enough for you guys," he added in part.

Meanwhile, taking to social media on Sunday ahead of the main event, Strickland posted a video walking through a cheering crowd. Strickland then made it into a ring at what appeared to be the fan event saying in part,"We made it you guys!

" The crowd also chanted"USA, USA! " In a post to his Instagram story, Strickland said,"I may have been charged with disorderly conduct, I don't know what that is but sounds cool. Anyways, I just want to thank you fans man, I can't thank you guys enough, yea after being banned, you guys riding and supporting me, it means a lot to me, thank you. "





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