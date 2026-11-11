Sean Spicer Petition Seeks Background Review for Abdul El-Sayed Before Classified Access

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer's Change.org petition asks Senate leaders to bar Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed from classified briefings until a full background review is completed.

Questions about national security and access to classified information are surrounding Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat, as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer pushes a Change.org petition calling for a full background review. The petition asks Senate leaders to bar El-Sayed from classified briefings and key committees until that review is completed. El-Sayed faced Michigan Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman, in one of the most competitive Senate races of the 2026 midterm election season.

Spicer, who spoke with The National News Desk, said he launched the petition roughly 24 hours before the interview, which took place on a Wednesday. The campaign centers on a argument that elected members of Congress receive access to classified material without a background check, meaning Senate leadership would need to intervene to restrict access or require a review.

Also read Dearborn mayor says Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan by focusing on concerns of working class families

Petition Seeks Full Background Review for El-Sayed

Sean Spicer's petition asks El-Sayed to complete a full background review and asks Senate leaders to restrict his access to classified briefings and key committees until that review is finished. Spicer said newly elected members of Congress automatically receive classified access, so the restriction would have to come from Senate leadership.

Spicer described the process he wants applied to El-Sayed as completing what he called an SF-86, a form used for security clearances. He said the form prompts investigators to review associations, including relatives, friends, and financial background, and he said that is the kind of scrutiny he believes is missing.

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Spicer said his goal is to draw attention to what he described as inconsistencies in El-Sayed's public statements and to press Senate leaders to act. He argued that the consequences of granting classified access reach beyond Michigan, even though Michigan voters chose El-Sayed.

Spicer Cites Family Ties and Campaign Remarks

Spicer's concerns focus on El-Sayed's family ties and past campaign associations, which he says have been misrepresented. El-Sayed's half-sister has described their mother's past activism in the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization the United States later designated as a terrorist organization. El-Sayed denies the family ties.

Spicer also pointed to El-Sayed's appearance during the campaign with streamer Hassan Piker, who has said that America deserved 9/11. Spicer said El-Sayed has partly walked back a campaign comment, described as 'hurt gets hurt,' which Spicer interpreted as meaning El-Sayed sympathized with people who committed acts against innocent civilians because he thought they were hurt. Spicer said that interpretation is the reason he believes the statements matter for a security review.

Spicer said most Americans would be surprised that a candidate who had, at the very least, misled people about his association with the Muslim Brotherhood could receive classified access without further review. He framed his argument around what he called inconsistencies rather than a formal finding against El-Sayed.

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Petition Gains Traction and Next Steps for Senate Leadership

The petition has gained rapid support, with Spicer saying it had attracted well over 4,000 signatures within 24 hours of launch. He said he had promoted the petition only on X and that it had been viewed 18,000 times, a response he described as surprising.

Spicer said he hopes the petition prompts Senate leadership to consider additional scrutiny of El-Sayed. He said he is hoping leaders will decide that a background check is warranted before El-Sayed gains access to classified information. Spicer also said he has not sought a return to government service beyond a volunteer appointment to the board of the U.S. Naval Academy, which he described as a volunteer position.

No Senate leadership response to the petition was reported in the source material. The petition's next steps depend on whether Senate leaders choose to restrict El-Sayed's access or require the full review that Spicer is requesting.